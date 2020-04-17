There are two types of captains. There are captains who are vocal leaders and hold their teammates accountable through their words.
And then there are captains like Burrillville senior Maddie McCutcheon. Instead of delivering impassioned speeches in the locker room or unleashing fiery barbs on the bench in a tense situation, McCutcheon simply led by example every shift of every game.
The soft-spoken Harrisville resident was one of just three seniors on a Burrillville/Ponaganset/Bay View co-op hockey squad with dreams of competing for a state title. The Broncos came agonizingly close to playing for the state title, but it was still a memorable season for McCutcheon, who is the 2019-20 Call/Tomes All-Area Girls Hockey MVP.
“I don’t really like to be the loud-mouth kind of person, but I will help anyone if they need guidance or they need to someone to talk to,” Mandeville said. “I’m kind of laid-back type of player. We went into this season and had a lot of hope going in and we knew the type of players we had this year compared to last year.
“We knew what our end goal was and we didn’t want to give it up until we had to.”
McCutcheon showed just what kind of player she was in her team’s lone playoff series victory in the quarterfinals against No. 6 Mount St. Charles/Cumberland/Lincoln School co-op. In the first game of the series McCutcheon and All-Area teammate Ashley Mandeville each scored hat trick in a 10-2 victory.
Two days later at Adelard Arena, McCutcheon tore the Mounties apart in superb opening period where she scored a hat trick to send the No. 3 Broncos on to the semifinals.
“She’s just so tough around the net,” BPBV coach and Burrillville graduate Cortney Lacey said. “It’s tough to push her around. When she goes for rebounds, her stick is down and she’s a big presence on the ice. It’s difficult to push her around. [The series against Mount] was the best she’s played all year and the best she played in her four years. You couldn’t get her off the puck and she played in every aspect of the game. She was dominant in every area of the ice.”
Just like every other hockey player in Burrillville, the sport is in McCutcheon’s blood and she plans to play in college. McCutcheon is headed to Anna Maria College in Paxton, Mass. in the fall where she will major in nursing. The Amcats struggled to a 2-19-4 record in Division III action last season.
After college, McCutcheon plans on becoming a flight nurse either for the military or for a private company like Boston MedFlight. McCutcheon said her time as a volunteer firefighter for the Harrisville Fire Department piqued her interest in the occupation.
“She’s an incredible kid – kind and willing to help everyone,” Lacey said. “She comes from a really good family – her mom and dad are great. She’s the type of kid, if I had a child I’d want them to be like Maddie. She’s an all-around good athlete, she’s good in school and she doesn’t get in trouble. She’s focused and she knows what she wants to do in the future.”
McCutcheon grew up playing pond hockey on Echo Lake with a number of the players on the Burrillville boys hockey team. It’s was during her formative years she developed the toughness and tenacity in front of net that would hold her in good stead when she reached high school.
When she was a freshman, McCutcheon played a key role in leading the Broncos to the Division I regular-season title and a spot in the state title series for the first time since 2002. It was pretty clear during her freshman season that McCutcheon was going to be one of the state’s top goal scorers for years to come.
“I had good coaches who helped me and I grew up playing boys hockey, so it made it more of a challenge for me to score goals,” McCutcheon said. “I knew with my size playing with the boys, it was more about being in the right position and that really carried over to the girls game. I played on the outside and knew how to work with my teammates.”
Working with new teammates was never a problem for McCutcheon, who rotated through numerous linemates in her four-year career. This season, she was paired with an elite goal scorer, Ponaganset goal scorer Isabelle Besser, and the best passer on the team, freshman Ali Trimble. It didn’t take much time for the trio to develop into one of the top scoring lines in the state.
McCutcheon and Besser each produced a team-high 27 points, while Trimble had 22. McCutcheon, who only committed two penalties in 14 regular-season games, scored 14 goals and delivered 13 assists. Those totals only increased, as she scored six goals in a two-game sweep of Mount before the Broncos were beaten in the semifinals by East Bay co-op in three games.
“I just have a lot of faith in them and I’ve known them for a little while and have played on the same team as them before,” McCutcheon said. “I knew the players that they were and we had a lot of faith in each other and we always knew where the others were on the ice. They listened to me and I listened to them.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
