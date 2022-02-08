Mounties flip the switch, top Lions
LINCOLN – Trailing 23-14 at halftime, the Mount St. Charles girls basketball team turned the tide and then some to top Lincoln 52-47 in Division III action Tuesday night.
Mount outscored Lincoln 20-13 in the third quarter to pull to within three heading into the fourth quarter. Emma Roberts led MSC with 14 points while Addie Stowjanowski added 11 points. Kylana Chauvin added 10 points for Mount, now 10-4 in league play.
“The first half, Lincoln was outhustling us everywhere. They shot well and we did not,” said MSC head coach Ed Cunanan. “The second half, we picked up the defense and locked them down. The shots started to fall. The girls dug deep and left it all out there.”
For the Lions, Andrayah Williams finished with 10 points. The Lions fall to 9-5.
Sholman back in mix for D-III regular-season title
PAWTUCKET – Thanks to Burrillville beating Toll Gate, the Shea/Tolman girls’ basketball co-op team is back in the mix for the Division III regular-season title following Tuesday night’s 47-28 win over Block Island. Now 12-1 in league play, Armani Rivera paced Sholman with 23 points while AB Encarnacion added nine points and 10 rebounds.
Saints bow to Bengals
EAST PROVIDENCE – Down four at halftime, St. Raphael fell victim to a hot-shooting Bay View outfit as the Bengals pulled away for a 54-38 win in Division I action Tuesday night. Now 0-13 in league play, the Saints received 16 points and 15 rebounds from Vicky Adegboyega.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.