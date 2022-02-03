GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mounties win last-second thriller
EXETER – Thanks to a strong take that resulted in a layup by freshman Ava Laquerre with 3.7 seconds remaining, Mount St. Charles bused out of Exeter/West Greenwich’s gym with a 45-44 win in Division III action Wednesday night.
Now 8-4 in league play, Mount received 21 points from Emma Roberts while Addie Stojanowski netted 15 points.
Clippers rally past Crusaders
CUMBERLAND – Down 30-23 heading into the fourth quarter, Cumberland exploded offensively to pull out a 45-41 win over Prout in Division II action Wednesday night. Ally Casavant finished with a career-high 20 points – 10 coming in the fourth quarter – to lead the Clippers while Kaitlyn Berger added 11 points. Ally Jakubiak was key with six steals and eight rebounds.
Northmen roll
NEW SHOREHAM – Who says you can’t have fun on Block Island in February?
North Smithfield’s trip to the Hurricanes’ gym proved to be most productive as the Northmen rolled to a 55-25 in Division III action Wednesday. Calla Puccetti swished four three-pointers in the first half on her way to posting a team-high 14 points.
Megan Masi went from a scoreless first half to netting all 12 of her points during the third quarter. Laura Matchett finished with six points and 11 rebounds for North Smithfield, now 10-2 in league play.
Broncos get after it defensively
BURRILLVILLE – Defense was once again the calling card for Burrillville as the Broncos limited the co-op team featuring Times 2 Academy/St. Patrick/Paul Cuffee to just one field goal in the first half and five baskets for the entire game to win by a 41-14 count on Wednesday night. Now 7-4 in Division III, the Broncos received a team-high 10 points from Julianna Colbert while Brooke Allen added five points.
