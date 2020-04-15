GIRLS INDOOR TRACK MVP: Plante's hard work paid off

LINCOLN – Ally Plante experienced astonishing improvement and success as a Lincoln weight thrower this winter, just the way she wanted her senior indoor season to play out.
It came at a price.
“I had played on a club field hockey team for several years, as well as in high school; I had it all planned out early last summer to play field hockey again, but then I sat down and thought about it,” Plante said. “I realized that if I wanted to continue my athletic career and bring it to the next level, my best choice would be to focus on track and field.
“It was a really tough decision, one I agonized over, but I knew I’d have to give up my favorite sport to focus on throwing,” she added. “I thought if I started to work even harder than I had been, dedicate my time to it, I could be pretty good at it.”
Call Plante’s prediction perfect.
Excepting suffering an emotionally-crushing blow by the cancellation of the New Balance Interscholastic National Indoor Track & Field Championships at The Armory in New York City in early March, a meet in which she hoped to make even more of a name for herself, she experienced a season for the ages between the firsts of December and March.
After claiming her first Class B title in the 20-pound weight toss (50-10 ½), she secured second at the state meet with the exact same distance on Feb. 15. A week later, she earned third in the same event at the New England Championships with a PR heave of 50-11 ½.
“Considering my best-ever throw in the weight my junior year was about 42 feet, I’d say I had an amazing season,” Plante laughed recently. “To me, it’s a reflection of all the hard work and dedication I put into it this year, and a lot of that came from Coach (Brian) Grant.”
When asked if she’s surprised by all the hardware she accumulated, she admitted, “Comparing it to what I accomplished last year? Yeah, I’m stunned. But when I look back at all the hard work I put in, the hours upon hours, then I’m not.”
Plant then was informed that, despite the “social distancing” order after the coronavirus outbreak, her indoor campaign wasn’t quite over. Instead, it ends here with her selection as the Most Valuable Player on the 2019-20 Call/Times Girls’ All-Area Indoor Track Team.
“That’s amazing. Thank you so much,” she said.
No, Ally, thank you.
Following a superb dual-meet season, she opened her championship-meet grind by winning the Headley Division’s 20-pound weight throw with a rip of 48-10 ½ while also placing fifth in the shot put (32-0).That weight throw distance happened to be a PR up to that point.
Little did she know that, over the course of the next four-plus weeks, she’d improve another 25 inches.
“After I gave up field hockey, I put in a ton of work with Coach Grant and (All-Area Boys’ Indoor Track Team co-MVP) Kyle Moison and some of the other throwers late last summer and fall,” she explained. “I concentrated on my technique and skills. I knew that decision to focus only on throwing would make the most difference in me improving.
“I don’t think I ever would have thought about it if not for my cousin, Kate Zaniol. She’s four years older than me, so when I was in eighth grade, she told me I should join the track team and try throwing, but I wanted to play field hockey.”
**
She nevertheless chose to give her cousin’s suggestion a shot, and here she is – second in Rhode Island and third in the region.
“My best throw as a junior was probably about 43 feet, but my first dual meet (in early December), I threw 45, and that told me that all the hard work was going to pay off. That really got me excited to spend even more time in the circle.
“At the very end of the dual-meet season, I was throwing maybe 47-48 feet, but then I threw over 50 feet at the division meet; honestly, though, I didn’t really process how big it was until [Grant] came over to me and said, ‘Ally, congratulations. You’ve broken 50 feet. Good job. Now let’s get after the next one.’”
(That’s typical of Grant, who’s about as calm, cool and level-headed a gentleman as there is in the sport).
“The numbers never mattered to me. I was just thinking, ‘Wow, that felt like a good throw.’ But when he said that, then it hit me. ‘Wow, 50-10 ½.’ When I won the Class B, my parents (Christopher and Susan) were ecstatic. They were always really supportive, and they said how proud of me they were and the work I put in.
“I still don’t think they expected that kind of improvement.”
Offered Grant: “This year, she has jumped up tremendously. She improved about two feet in the shot and jumped up about nine feet in the weight over the past several months. I don’t think she lifted that much last summer, but I know she did in the fall; she also focused a lot more on technique, especially in the weight throw.
“You know what it is, these kids work so hard, but they’re so humble, and they all work to help each other,” he continued. “Sometimes I’d say they surprise even themselves. To improve so much in such a short amount of time, especially during your senior year, Ally and the rest of the kids have to be thrilled.
“The thing about her is she’s the consummate competitor. She PR’d at the Class B meet, then at states and then again at New Englands. What does that tell you?”
It told coaches at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Conn. plenty. They offered Plante a partial ride to bring her talents to SHU, and she’s looking forward to it.
They’re also getting a solid student, as she currently ranks 52nd out of her senior class of 215.
“I committed early, in December,” she stated. “I actually discovered the school online in August, as I had been looking for schools similar to Fairfield, Providence and Bryant. I had been searching for a Division I school that had neuroscience as a major.”
The natural next question: What do you hope to be someday?
“I’d like to be an optometrist, an eye doctor,” she said. “I’ve worn glasses since I was in second grade and contacts since I was in the fifth, and I think it would be really cool to help give people the gift of sight.
“When my mom and dad went down for a visit in mid-August, it blew me away,” she added. “The campus looked brand new with a new recreation center, and the athletic complex was amazing. It feels great to know where I’m going; I’m excited about bringing my careers at the academic and athletic careers to new heights.”
At this point, Plante is thrilled to know what her collegiate future holds, but remains extremely concerned is she will be able to witness even more self-improvement in the hammer and shot put this spring.
As of right now, the spring sports schedule remains on hold due to COVID-19, so Plante continues to do some throwing (she has her own throwing instruments) and conditioning work in her backyard.
“This has been a process; it’s been a lot to take in,” she admitted. “I was extremely disappointed to find out about the nationals, and then this season being postponed indefinitely. I understand completely the underlying reason for nationals, but it still (stinks).
“All I can do is keep preparing and hope we get to throw later this spring,” she added. “If that doesn’t happen, I’ll continue training for the Junior Olympics in July.”
