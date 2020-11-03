SCITUATE — For the first time since beating Scituate in the 2017 Division II final, the Burrillville girls soccer team downed the Spartans. Emma Withington scored a pair of goals and sophomore Allie Trimble had a goal and an assist, while goalie Regan Polacek saved a pair of penalty shots in a 3-1 Division II victory Monday afternoon.
Burrillville (1-1 Division II) travel to unbeaten North Smithfield Wednesday night before hosting Lincoln Saturday morning. Trimble scored a first-half goal on a pass from Sammy Murphy and then Trimble fed Withington for the game-winning goal. Withington scored an unassisted insurance goal in the second half.
***
NORTH SMITHFIELD — The North Smithfield girls soccer team made up for lost time Monday night against visiting Mount St. Charles.
After not playing a game in over three weeks due to COVID, the Northmen used a pair of goals from junior forward Sadie Crozier and a goal apiece from Megan Masi and Kate Zonin to defeat the Mounties, 4-2, at Veterans Memorial Field.
North Smithfield (2-0 Division II) opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, but the Mounties answered 11 minutes later when freshman Sam Omar scored on a cross by Karissa Ciullo.
The Northmen answered with goals in the 47th and 57th minutes, but the Mounties cut the lead in half when junior Anna Giacobbe took a pass from Izzy Kaihler and scored. The Northmen iced the game with a goal with just seven minutes left in the game.
Mount St. Charles (2-2 Division II) looks to snap a two-game losing skid when Ponaganset visits Saturday morning, while the Northmen host Burrillville Wednesday night.
