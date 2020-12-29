Meteoric might be the best way to sum up Piper O’Connell’s career on the courts at Mount St. Charles.
O’Connell enrolled at Mount as a seventh grader and with a blank slate in terms of a tennis background. Once she picked up a racket, she was smitten.
“It looked fun and it was something I could do,” said O’Connell. “From there, I just loved it.”
Over a six-year span, O’Connell progressed from tennis neophyte to earning enough trust to become Mount’s No. 1 singles player – a distinction she earned this past fall as a senior.
Facing the opposing team’s very best every time out was a challenge that O’Connell relished. She advanced to the Round of 16 RIIL Singles Tournament after earning the 11th seed out of the A Division.
O’Connell is not just exiting her high school tennis career with a spot on the All-State’s Second Team. She’s been selected the MVP of Call/Times All-Area Girls Tennis Team. Not too shabby for someone who succeeded in making up a ton of ground over a relatively short period of time.
“I’ve been fortunate to have been around some amazing teammates, but I also enjoyed the competitive aspect of the sport. You have to be self-motivated because there’s a sense of independence,” said O’Connell. “My goal this year was to make it on to the All-State team and I was able to accomplish that.”
There was nowhere to go but up after O’Connell opened her varsity career at No. 3 doubles, the lowest-possible rung on the high school ladder. From there, she embarked upon a steady and straightforward ascension.
As a sophomore, she become part of Mount’s No. 1 doubles team. Last year as a junior, she competed out of the No. 3 singles slot.
“I never thought I would end up at the top of the ladder, but to become No. 1 singles is amazing,” said O’Connell. “Last winter, I started playing with my family so I could improve heading into my senior year.”
“Mix a strong worth ethic with a good deal of athleticism, along with a desire to be excellent, and you have an excellent player,” said Richard Lawrence, Mount’s longtime tennis coach.
As Mount’s No. 1 singles entry, O’Connell drew the opposing team’s best of the best. She opened the season against East Greenwich’s Maddie Omicioli, the 2019 RIIL individual champion. The next time out, O’Connell went up against Moses Brown’s Candace Ballarin, who defeated Omicioli to claim the 2020 individual title.
“It was definitely terrifying. Both are very good players,” said O’Connell, who got a second crack against Omicioli in the individual tournament. “There was also a sense of accomplishment because I was going up against the top two players in the state.”
O’Connell was a co-captain for a Mount squad that took its fair share of lumps in Division I, though you would never know based off the squad’s constant upbeat nature.
“I definitely owe a lot to Marykate [Tillinghast]. She was the best co-captain I could have asked for,” said O’Connell. “We had a young team and really had to take them under our wing.”
O’Connell won’t be playing tennis in college, yet her days in the sport are far from numbered.
“Whether it’s leagues or something else, I’ll definitely continue playing,” said O’Connell.
