SMITHFIELD — Vinny Nisivoccia still remembers what a Northeast Conference coach told him five years ago while he was being recruited out of Seton Hall Prep in New Jersey.
“I don't pass the eye test,” Nisvoccia said Thursday morning after Bryant opened the season with its first practice of the summer at Beirne Stadium. “I had one coach from an NEC school – I won't say which one – but he came up to me and said 'Man, we love your tape and you're a ballplayer, but you're a 5-foot-9 Italian kid from New Jersey. You have to understand where we're coming from.' I just walked right back into the classroom after that.
“I laughed in a frustrated way after that. It's been five years and I still remember that conversation. I guess that says everything.”
All Nisivoccia yearned for was for a coach to take a chance on an undersized receiver/cornerback who loved the game of football and was willing to do whatever it took to play at the Division I level. Former Bryant coach Marty Fine gave Nisvoccia the opportunity to earn a spot as a walk-on, but it took a coaching change and an injury to star receiver Matt Sewall in the spring of 2017 for Nisivoccia to finally get his chance.
Two years later, Nisvoccia stands tall as a preseason all-NEC wide receiver who enters his redshirt senior campaign with 79 career catches for 1,072 yards and seven touchdowns. He also returned a kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown in the Bulldogs' 56-55 victory over Howard to end the 2018 season.
For new Bryant coach Chris Merritt, Nisivoccia's story is a familiar one because Merritt was an undersized cornerback coming out of high school who was lightly recruited. Merritt went on to play special teams and defense and Indiana University.
“He was a walk-on when he came in here, so I have a soft spot for Vinny because I was also a walk-on,” Merritt said. “I know the walk-on battle. I know that only one in 25 walk-on players makes it. For a young man to come in as a walk-on, go through all the coaching changes and the adversity and be on scholarship and be a captain – that says a lot about him. I know I can trust him.”
Fine, who is now coaching at Division II New Mexico Highlands after leaving Bryant in the fall of 2016, saw some potential in Nisivoccia during his days at Seton Hall Prep. Nisivoccia was an all-conference receiver who went on to win the prestigious Mini Maxwell Award, but it still wasn't enough for Nisivoccia to get an invite to summer camp,
“The recruiting process was frustrating because you don't know what the coaches want,” Nisivoccia said. “You're putting up these stats and winning awards and coaches aren't calling. Bryant gave me a shot, but late in the spring, they told me they weren't inviting me to camp, which was a bit of a shock. That's when my ride at Bryant started. I faced adversity when I got here, but it's only gone up since then.”
If you don't remember seeing Nisvoccia's name in the newspaper or on any stat sheets during his two seasons under Fine, it's because Nisivoccia didn't play. He made the conference's academic honor roll during his true freshman season, but he didn't see the field.
That was the case during his redshirt freshman season until Fine's final game when Nisivoccia appeared on kickoff coverage against Sacred Heart.
“I don't hold grudges and coach Fine is a great coach, but the fact that he gave me an opportunity to come here was a blessing. I was hoping he would give me a chance to play. It never came during his time,” Nisivoccia said. “That's how I feel it always is, you just need an opportunity. That's the way it is for most kids,”
That opportunity came in James Perry's first spring in Smithfield in 2017. Even though the Bulldogs didn't have a starting quarterback – Price Wilson showed up from Louisiana Tech in August – Nisvoccia impressed Marino and Perry enough to put him in the wide receiver rotation along with Sewall, Detroit Lions receiver Tom Kennedy and Jean Constant.
After failing to catch a pass in the first game of the 2017 season against Merrmiack, Nisivoccia caught passes in nine of team's other 10 games. He caught his first touchdown pass in the seasons finale against Duquesne. He finished that contest with a career-high 115 yards on three receptions.
“Give someone an opportunity and see what they can do with it. I feel like I was given an opportuntiy to help the team win and I did that. I just wanted to show everyone I could do that,” Nisivoccia said. “When Coach Perry came in, it was stil the same thing and I faced more adversity, but it was our receivers coach, coach Marino, who picked me out. I started making plays and that's when it took off. I got into the rotation and I just took off.”
Even though Wilson was injured for most of the second half of last season, Nisvoccia put up even better statistics and was named an all-NEC receiver. He caught a pair of touchdown passes in the second game of the season against Stony Brook. He added two more touchdown catches in a wild win over Fordham. He finished the campaign with 50 catches for 691 yards and six touchdowns.
“Price is a great quarterback and one of the best to come out of this program, but I take pride in the fact that whoever the quarterback is, I'm going to try to get open and make his job easier,” Nisivoccia said.
Nisivoccia's Smithfield journey took another turn in May when Constant, an All-America kick returner, opted to transfer to Stony Brook for his final season. Not only did the two have a special bond on the field, but they were good friends off the field. Nisivoccia would often give Constant rides in his Jeep up to Boston to spend time with Constant's older sister.
But with Constant gone, the role of returning kicks will fall on the shoulders of play who is just looking for an opportunity to help his team.
“For sure, I've been hungry for that for a while. I'm excited to get back there,” Nisivoccia said. “He's a great kick returner – no question about that – but you have to get the opportunity to do it. I want to see what I can do with it. I talked to Jean throughout July and it was rough with him transferring. We talk a lot, but now it's not so much about football. We talk about life and helping each other.”
Just like the senior captains before him, Nisivoccia said his main goal is to deliver the Bulldogs their first Northeast Conference title and their first trip to the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. And, with Kennedy's success as a slot receiver for the Lions, the 185-pound Nisivoccia is dreaming of a football career beyond Smithfield. If Nisivoccia isn't given the opportunity to play at the next level, he's plotting a career in civil service because “I love helping people.”
“My main goal this season is to bring a conference championship to Bryant. Really, that's my only goal this season,” Nisivoccia said. “I'd love to keep playing football beyond this. You see [Kennedy] killing it for Detroit. I'm just worried about this season and we'll see what happens after.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
