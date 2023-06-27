GIVING BACK: Pawtucket native Jeff Xavier passing along hoop wisdom to Boys & Girls Club members

PAWTUCKET – Tiny beads of sweat engulf Jeff Xavier’s face, a clear-as-day sign that another successful workout is in the books.
On a recent weekday night, the now-37-year-old who can spin plenty of yarn when it comes to basketball tales finds himself stationed on a court inside the city’s Boys & Girls Club. This isn’t about hoisting an endless sea of jump shots with an eye toward the next overseas venture as a pro hoopster. The primary focus stresses cutting hard near the free-throw line before releasing jumpers along the baseline.
It's the perfect blend of teaching and giving back – two items that represent Xavier’s mission each time he rolls into the B&G Club of Pawtucket. From the vantage point of someone who played professionally for 13 seasons, if you’re going to impart wisdom to the next generation of basketball hopefuls, why not spread those wings in your hometown at a venue that holds plenty of personal meaning.
A few nights per week, Xavier blocks out two hours to help current club members with their craft. For the former St. Raphael standout who played collegiately at Manhattan College and Providence College, the stars have aligned for him to be back inside a building where he first walked in as a six-year-old and spent many days being ushered off the floor because it was time to close down for the day.
Passing along tips and pointers while being back on familiar turf brings a smile to Xavier's face.
“It literally means the world to me. I don’t know how else to word it,” said Xavier, sitting in the stands of the Boys & Girls Club. “Coming in here each time, it brings me back to life.”
***
Xavier closed the books on his pro hoop career last summer. The adjustment to the “real world” after following the bouncing ball for teams in Asia, Africa and Europe wasn’t the easiest.
“I was either sick of basketball or mad because I retired. I didn’t know how to go about life anymore,” he said. “Basketball is done. What am I going to do? I didn’t know the right path.”
He went into the mortgage industry but the hole in his heart remained.
“I didn’t touch a basketball for five months,” said Xavier.
In early December, Xavier went to Portugal. There, he received a mentality-charging pep talk from his wife Andreia, who along with the couple’s daughter Alice still wait to be granted their green cards.
“She told me that I need to incorporate basketball in my life again,” said Xavier, who briefly came out of retirement in February to help Cape Verde – the country he’s represented for a decade-plus on the hardwood due to his parents Pedro and Alice being born there – qualify for FIBA World Cup 2023.
From that FIBA experience in Angola, a great awakening occurred that ultimately led Xavier through the doors of the B&G Club.
“I need to work out kids. That’s my calling. That’s why I’m on Earth,” he said. “I can’t go the rest of my life without teaching. I know what it takes to get kids to the next level.”
Now working at Providence City Hall as a handler of retirees’ pensions, Xavier is a month into his “new calling” as a basketball instructor. The wheels were set in motion after reaching out to longtime B&G Club staffer Harris Nachbar, who coached Xavier as a pre-teen.
“We talked dates and times and the rest was history,” said Xavier.
***
The client base has been steadily growing with time as word spreads that an individual who carved out a lengthy career is sharing his experiences.
“Seeing these kids improve brings me joy. It makes me smile,” said Xavier. “Every time I step on this court, I want to see them get better and better. You never stop learning. I’m still learning.”
There are times when Xavier is asked who taught him the game. He wishes he could point to a specific person but he can’t. Now he finds himself in a guiding role where he could someday be the answer to a certain question regarding who helped point you in the right direction.
“You can work as hard as you want, but if you learn a bad habit, you’re not working the right way,” said Xavier. “Working hard the right way is what I’m trying to teach. It doesn’t matter if you make or miss a shot. As long as you work out at game speed, everything else is going to fall into place sooner or later.”
The actual World Cup tournament is set for late August with Xavier set to leave in a few weeks for training camp with Cape Verde. Once that responsibility is complete, he hopes to pick up where he left off – tapping into his instructor side to benefit B&G Club youngsters with a thirst for basketball.
