GLG Athletic Performance gives off Breakfast Club vibe with presence of 4 MLB hopefuls with R.I. connections

CUMBERLAND — They come to GLG Athletic Performance not long after wrapping up the season and completely bound and determined to get a head start on next year. To this group of four, the baseball season never seems out of reach.
As an intriguing subplot, they’ve been able to strike up a friendship that goes with the territory of climbing the minor-league ranks. Their stories center around late-night bus rides and the different walks of baseball life they happen to meet along the way.
“We all have some messed-up story or some awesome story that we can share with each other,” noted Michael King, the Bishop Hendricken product who made his MLB pitching debut with the Yankees this past season.
It’s a Breakfast Club-style story with a distinct “Only in Rhode Island” vibe that unites King with Lincoln’s Nick Zammarelli, Cranston’s Rob Henry, and Providence’s Jeremy Pena. Striving to reach the sport’s version of the Holy Grail – the major leagues – is the tie that binds them.
Based on the offseason training facility they’ve chosen, this particular quartet finds themselves in the enviable position of paying it forward to the next wave of baseball hopefuls. They have their own careers to think about, yet none of them are above aiding someone in need of assistance.
“People probably think they come in for an hour, work out, and head back home. It’s nothing like that at all. They’re here interacting with the kids and talking with the trainers,” said GLG owner/head trainer Jay Oldham. “It’s cool they can come in here and act as role models. If they notice someone needing help in taking weight off the barbell … they do the little things that help make a youngster’s experience at the GLG one they’ll remember.
“You’re not going to find many other places where you walk in and see some pro guys who have been through it,” added Oldham.
Within this fraternity of R.I. baseball brothers, you’ll find a healthy respect of understanding what makes the specifics of their particular journey so unique. Zammarelli and King can relate to what Pena and Henry are seeking to accomplish and vice versa. They’re all able to speak the same language that comes from moving from level to level.
“To have someone else who’s going through the same thing, you get a unique connection and obviously have something to talk about,” said Henry, a Milwaukee farmhand who as an outfielder spent last season competing in the same Single-A Carolina League as Pena, a shortstop prospect in Houston’s system. “It’s a lot easier to work out when Mike King is here and Jeremy Pena is there. I know I can’t slack off.”
“It’s cool to have other guys where you can pick each other’s brains,” said Pena. “It reaches the point where you’re comfortable in asking, ‘What are you working on?’”
“You push off each other and feed off the other guys,” said King, who appeared in one game for the Yankees after injuries forced him to wait before he could begin his 2019 season.
Growing up, King frequented indoor facilities that served as the offseason training ground for Rocco Baldelli and Chris Iannetta, two examples of Ocean State natives who went on to enjoy big-league careers. Hence, King understands the importance of paying it forward to today’s baseball hopefuls who frequent GLG.
“I know Jay helps us out because any kid who comes in here could ask a question that ends up helping them in their career,” said King. “If you see a kid who might be slacking, hopefully you can have some type of influence where they realize they have to push themselves to be better.”
The GLG pro baseball crew will stay in touch during the season – who isn’t up for a spirited late-night game of Fortnite? Ultimately, it all reverts back to the place that served as their offseason sanctuary during the months of November and December before the calendar flips to January with spring training looming.
“All the hard work that Jay has put into each of us, I know that he wants nothing more but to see all of us reach the big leagues and really put GLG on the map,” said Zammarelli, who spent this past season with the Double-A affiliate of the Mariners.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.