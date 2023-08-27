GOING GREEN: North Smithfield High School alum Linda Cimino settling in as head coach of women's basketball program at Dartmouth College

In many respects, the summer months enabled Linda Cimino to come up for air.
For a stretch earlier this year, her life within the basketball coaching circle resembled a whirling dervish. The abrupt decision made by St. Francis Brooklyn to eliminate the entire athletics program prompted an unforeseen change. For two months, the lingering question of where she would land hung over Cimino like a thick fog. That is, until she received a phone call from an interested suitor while in Europe.
How would you like to become the next women’s basketball head coach at Dartmouth College? Where’s the dotted line where I can sign? The bottom line is that the show goes on for Cimino – born in Lincoln and graduated from North Smithfield High in 1997 – after enduring some uncertainty.
“It was a good opportunity for me to meet some folks in the athletic department and on campus,” said Cimino during a recent phone interview when asked about settling into her new stomping grounds after Dartmouth announced her hiring on May 23.
The road that ultimately led her to the Ivy League institution commenced the night of March 20. It was around 7:30 when Cimino received an email that a mandatory meeting for members of the St. Francis athletic department was on tap for the following morning at 9 o’clock sharp.
The jarring news was delivered face-to-face by athletic director Irma Garcia. A few hours later, Cimino stood before her players and members of her coaching staff, trying to provide solace during a challenging time.
“It was a real shock. Didn’t see it coming,” said Cimino about the sudden end of her five-year run as St. Francis’ head coach, one that included two winning seasons and some challenging circumstances.
“We were practicing at three or four different places,” she said.
For someone who has been a college head coach since 2006 and has enjoyed a ride where the jobs have found her, Cimino found herself in unchartered territory upon the disbanding of women’s hoops at St. Francis Brooklyn. Taking care of the players and assistant coaches became her focus with Cimino tapping into her rolodex of assorted contacts that have been accrued during her coaching tenure.
“In retrospect, the [St. Francis] players landed at really good spots and the coaches and administrators landed at very good homes. That was my priority,” said Cimino. “I was acting like an agent … calling coaches and sending emails to different people. But I was also trying to help other coaches in the [St. Francis] department.
“In our business, it’s a network of who you know,” she added. “We all helped each other where we could.”
When the dust settled and the quest of finding spots that would enable members of the St. Francis women’s basketball family to keep hooping it up at new addresses had largely been fulfilled – one example that hits close to home is Johnston High alum Sarah Bandoma shifting from the now-former Northeast Conference school to a Providence College program that’s under the leadership of new head coach Erin Batth – Cimino finally took the time to shift the focus to herself.
“For me, it was about having a positive outlook and hope you’ve made a good representation of yourself and made enough contacts where you’re going to land on your feet,” she said. “There were days when I had to give myself a pep talk and stop feeling sorry for myself. It was frustrating, but then I found something that would be the best for my career.”
She shared that she went on a few interviews with the opportunity to coach overseas on the table. When Dartmouth reached out, Cimino was in Spain. The next day, she boarded a plane that would eventually take her to Hanover, N.H. for an in-person interview.
“It happened pretty quickly, but that’s how it works in this business,” said Cimino. “I fell in love with the [Dartmouth] campus right away.”
To land back in New England and at a prestigious college was a match made in hoops heaven.
“From a basketball perspective, it’s a dream come true. From a personal perspective, I’m close to family and friends,” said Cimino, who is preparing to make the full-time move to New Hampshire after commuting from her spot in New York.
“Don’t forget, you have to live where you work. You just can’t pick up and move the next day,” she said.
Cimino inherited a 10-player roster from the previous coaching staff at Dartmouth – upon getting hired, she received the "green" light to conduct workouts with the five players still on campus from the spring semester. Putting together a staff was a box checked off recently, a staff featuring just under four decades of coaching experience. With the Ivy League not offering athletic scholarships, the plan will be to rely heavily upon recruiting incoming true freshmen based on financial aid – an approach that Cimino believes won’t serve as a deterrent.
“It’s amazing how many people want to play in the Ivy League,” she said. “Our phones and emails have been ringing off the hook. Right from the jump, there have been a lot of interested people.”
Dartmouth marks the fourth stop on Cimino’s head-coaching carousel. Besides St. Francis Brooklyn, she worked at Binghamton (2014-18) and Caldwell University (2006-14). Known as a program rebuilder, Cimino takes over after the Big Green won 19 total games over the past seasons. In accepting the challenge of helping Dartmouth reach contender status, she’s resuming the state of normalcy that was part and parcel for the longest time before the shuttering of the sports programs at her previous school.
“We found a way,” said Cimino. “There’s a tradition here [at Dartmouth] and my job is to get it back to where it was.”
Follow Brendan McGair on X, formerly Twitter, @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.