PROVIDENCE – They are a pair of juniors who seek to bring out the best in each other.
Officially, St. Raphael junior Pedro Mayol can call himself an individual state champion. It’s a distinction already owned by classmate/2021 cross-country winner Devan Kipyego, someone who turned Saturday’s Rhode Island Interscholastic League Boys Indoor Track & Field State Championship into his personal tour de force.
Holding off stiff competition in the 3,000-meter run – from Cumberland senior Henry Dennen – and the 1,500 and 1,000 – both races featured the hot pursuit of Portsmouth senior Kaden Kluth – enabled Kipyego to pull off a rare running triple crown. The energy and endurance … it was a sight to behold as he flew down the final straightaway each time.
“What he did was historic. I can’t say enough about Devan. He’s extremely talented and works so hard. What he did will be remembered forever,” said St. Raphael head coach Chris Magill, his Saints placing third in the team standings with 41 points – the program’s best finish since winning the 1993-94 state crown.
The performance that Mayol displayed en route to capturing the 600 in 1 minute, 23.50 seconds served as the perfect capper to what was a banner indoor season that turned a significant corner with his victory at the Boston Holliday Challenge on Dec. 27 and continued with a strong showing at last month’s Millrose Games.
“What a fantastic kid. I’m so blessed to be able to coach him. He has a great attitude,” said Magill. “We came up with a training plan and he followed it to a tee. He races just like we ask him to race. He has lightning-quick speed that helps him in the end and enabled him to pull off the biggest win of this career.”
“I knew it was going to be a tough race … state meet, fast heat,” said Mayol. “This season was incredible for me. Last year was hard … coming off my own individual struggles. I didn’t perform the way I knew I was capable of. Coming into this indoor season, I felt mentally and physically better. It was an honor to run and be able to do what I love.”
As much as Kipyego deserved to take a well-deserved blow, he was thrilled at what Mayol accomplished inside the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house.
“He’s a great runner and showed that at the state meet,” said Kipyego. “I like to think we bring out the best in each other, especially when we do those speed workouts. They’re both fun and competitive at the same time.”
Kipyego kicked off his three gold-medal day with a close win in the 3,000. Dennen owned the upper hand for much of the race but Kipyego caught him in the end to post a time of 8:37.64 to Dennen’s 8:38.12.
Did the need to battle back against Dennen result in Kipyego expending too much energy that in turn would affect him for the other two distance events that he was entered into? Portsmouth’s Kluth proved to be a most worthy challenger, yet Kipyego stockpiles energy like few around here can lay claim to.
Kipyego won the 1,000 in 2:34.61 – Kluth’s time was 2:34.80. Victory in the 1,500 was achieved in 4:03.38 with Kluth hot on his tail at 4:03.48.
“I wanted to go a little slower [in the 3,000] but I love to be challenged. Henry and Kaiden are great runners,” said Kipyego.
***
Mayol, Kipyego, and Dennen represent the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the local delegation that qualified for the New England Indoor Track Championship, scheduled for March 5 at the Reggie Lewis Center.
From Cumberland, the following individual athletes qualified for the New Englands based off how they fared at the state meet: Grace Carr (girls’ 1,500; 4:51.88), Alyssa Yankee (girls’ shot put; third; 34-7½), Brianna Landry (girls’ long jump; fourth; 16-9½), and Alia Nigri (girls’ long jump; fifth; 16-5). Cumberland’s 4x800 boys’ relay of Matt Picchioni, Wheaton Harvey, John Walker, and Jeremiah Rocha placed fifth (8:29.34).
From Lincoln, the New England-bound entries include Jillian Leahy (girls’ weight throw; third; 45-9½), Aiden Fletcher (boys’ 300; sixth; 37.14), and Nathan Evans (boys’ 1,000; 2:39.97). The Lions’ 4x200 boys’ relay team featuring Elijah Moffat, Oliver Fillion, Arman Sharma, and Fletcher hustled to a third-place finish (1:36.20).
St. Raphael will also be sending its boys’ 4x400 relay that besides Mayol and Kipyego also includes Josh Farrell and Jack Pereira (sixth, 3:37.46). A pair of SRA girls are heading to the New England meet: Elizabeth Murphy (high jump; fifth 4-8), Gemma D’Orazio (shot put; sixth 33-1¼).
Blackstone Valley Prep senior Lucy Noris earned New England status after placing sixth in the 1,000 (3:10.29) and fifth in the 3,000 (10:43.99).
