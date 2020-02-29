PROVIDENCE — No matter how often he watches Ian Horstkamp-Vinekar compete, Cumberland High head coach Rod McGarry shakes his head in utter amazement – and bliss.
“To watch his stroke, his technique, his desire, his approach to a race, it’s really special,” he stated after his stalwart senior captain captured two individual events and helped shatter a school record at the R.I. Interscholastic Swimming & Diving Championships at Brown University’s Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatic Center on Saturday.
“The way he attacks his turns, the start, and motors his underwaters, it’s incredible,” he added. “Believe me, every coach in this building would love to have him run a swim clinic, offer up his secrets.
Horstkamp-Vinekar laughs at such a description of himself, but the proof is in the pool. In his first race of the day, he soared to a solid – and triumphant – clocking of 50.55 in the 100-yard butterfly. In his third, the 100-yard backstroke, he outdueled a phenomenal field to win in another premier time of 52.09.
In between, as the anchor of the Clippers’ 200 freestyle relay, he joined sophomore Nick Zerva, junior Jack Doherty and senior Aidan Ocampo to hustle to a new school-record time of 1:30.09. During the race, Zerva clocked 23.43 for his leadoff 50 before Doherty and Ocampo each posted PRs of 22.66 and 22.68 on their legs.
Horstkamp-Vinekar finished off
States
Continued from page B1
the event in a stunning 21.32 to notch third overall.
And, in the meet-closing 400 freestyle relay, he teamed with senior Thomas Brennan, Zerva, freshman Will Brennan and Horstkamp-Vinekar to collect fifth in another winter-best 3:23.01; naturally, the veteran clocked a super 47.24 on that anchor leg.
Through all that, he indicated everything he did was for the team, which mustered fifth in the field of 25 schools with 144 points.
Lincoln claimed seventh in 131, while Blackstone Valley Prep took 19th overall (thanks solely to sophomore Bryan Zapata) and the PCD/St. Raphael Co-op 21st (15).
“I’m not going to lie to you, I just wanted to win,” Horstkamp-Vinekar grinned afterward. “I wasn’t concerned about time; I just wanted to win and score points for the team, and help us jockey for position.”
He also noted his underwaters – or the act of using lighting-quick dolphin kicks off the start and each wall for added propulsion – were they keys to reigning.
“The underwaters felt really good; whenever I swim really fast, those have to be right on point,” he said. “I think a lot of the kids I race against are actually faster swimmers, so I have to rely on my underwaters to make up the ground. Fortunately, here, I did that.
“But if anyone asked me what I like more, it’s the school record,” he continued. “All I wanted all year is to break the relay records. When we’re all together up there, that’s all that matters, us swimming as a team, a family.
“I can’t imagine a better way to close my high school career. It’s like a dream come true. Everyone swam so fast, the energy was fantastic. I couldn’t ask for anything more.”
For complete story and more photos, see Sunday's print edition of The Call
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.