There are indicators that are telltale signs the start of a new season is right around the corner. For Burrillville High hockey coach David Farrell, the dawn of a fresh campaign was always triggered by a simple phone call from a trusted and reliable source.
Farrell, knew hockey season was right around the corner when he heard Peter Lambert’s voice on the other end of the line. Lambert always had a simple request. When is the first official day of practice?
It was customary for Lambert to swing by Levy Rink to properly introduce himself to the newest members of Burrillville’s squad. It was a simple “get to know you” session that would prove beneficial for an individual who in many ways epitomized what Bronco hockey stood for.
Sadly, Farrell won’t be receiving that call when November rolls around.
Lambert – affectionately known around the hockey program simply as “Pete Stats” – died on April 16 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. Lambert, 75, was the hockey team’s statistician for over 30 seasons, spending his winters either in the Levy Rink press box or traveling the state watching the Broncos compete for division and state titles.
“He was a great guy who just loved being at the rink,” Farrell said. “He loved the kids and he totally bled Burrillville blue. It was great having him around because he was so positive. On any given day we could beat anybody – in his mind. He was just so happy to be there and he was just so positive and loved Burrillville hockey.”
“He loved what he did and loved giving his time to the team,” said Bill Lacey, who played hockey at Burrillville from 1992-96. “When you’re playing I don’t think you appreciate what he did because you’re in high school and focused on what you’re doing. It’s not until you get out of high school where you truly understand the dedication he showed. He showed up every Friday and Saturday in the winter to do a job he didn’t get paid for.”
Pride of Burrillville
Lambert grew up in Burrillville and graduated from the high school in 1962 before enlisting in the United States Air Force where he served in the Azores – a chain of islands off of Portugal – and Moses Lake, Washington. After leaving the military, Lambert moved back to Burrillville and started working for Verizon, a company he worked for, for 37 years before retiring in 2003.
Lambert was involved in plenty of civic functions in the town – he was a member of the Burrillville Lions Club and the Burrillville Democratic Town Committee. He also served three non-consecutive terms on the Burrillville School Committee.
Lambert’s lasting legacy, however, was his indelible mark on the hockey-crazed town with his work with the town’s legendary high school hockey program.
Lambert and Greg Monroe were the team statisticians in the early 1990s, an era when there was nothing bigger in Rhode Island interscholastic sports than high school hockey. Lambert had a front-row seat to watch the Broncos play their fiercest rival – Mount St. Charles, at the time the state’s top hockey program – with future NHL players like Keith Carney, Brian Berard and Jeff Jillson on the roster.
Lambert dutifully kept track of shots, face-offs and plus/minus for teams that featured All-Staters Shane McConnell, Matt Norton, Stewart Winslow and Jeremy Gaucher.
“When I look back at how long you’ve been there, you’re in a group of men that understood a few things,” former Burrillville standout/assistant coach Matt Stone said in a tribute video that was pieced together by Bronco defenseman Ben Andersen. “Peter Lambert is going to be mentioned in the same group as Eccleston, Mousseau, Zifcak, Menard – people who really knew what it took and what it meant to be a Burrillville hockey player.
“A lot of people come and go through there and never really get it. Pete, you are a Burrillville hockey guy.”
Crunching the numbers
Lacey, who was on the Bronco squad that played Jillson and the Mounties in the 1995 state semifinals, remembers going to coach Gary Cahill’s office every Monday to look at the stats that Lambert produced for the weekend’s games. Being a defenseman, Lacey naturally paid close attention to plus/minus.
High school hockey, not just in Burrillville, began to change at the turn of the century. The top players in the state were no longer playing in the R.I. Interscholastic League. Instead, they opted for the challenge that a New England-based prep school could provide.
Lambert, however, never wavered in his support of the Burrillville hockey team. To him, it mattered very little that the R.I. high school hockey landscape had been dramatically altered.
Lambert picked up a new stats partner over the last two decades. His widow, Kathan, kept track of face-off stats and plus/minus while Lambert focused on shots on net. When the two were married on July 26, 2009, the reception was at Bella Restaurant – a few slapshots up Broncos Highway from Levy Rink.
Community pride
Bella Restaurant became part of the Lamberts’ routine during hockey season. If the Broncos played a 7 p.m. home game, the Lamberts would go to Bella for a night cap. Pete would drink a cappuccino and Kathan would have a glass of wine to go along with a dessert.
“They are fantastic people and Peter was a fine gentleman. I’ve known them for 20 years and they’re friends and he was just a fantastic guy,” said Gio Calapai, who owns Bella. “He’s a big loss for the community. He loved sports. My son [Gio] used to play football and Pete would take pictures of my son. He did the same for basketball, but hockey was his passion.”
“When I think of Pete, I just think of the both of them together,” said Bella wedding coordinator Sara Calapai. “They complimented each other so well. He was a nice a man and he was quiet and he would give everything for the community and the hockey program.”
Lambert, who would sit with his wife at Table Six every time they had dinner at the restaurant, enjoyed a close relationship with the Calapai family. When Gio graduated from Burrillville Middle School in 2014, Lambert handed him his diploma.
Just like Lambert, Lacey is a Burrillville fixture who joined the town’s police force after graduating. Around 2007, Pete and Kathan signed up for the department’s Citizen’s Police Academy and Pete ended up spending a shift in Lacey’s cruiser. During the ride along Lacey was called into a three-state car chase that started in Massachusetts and made its way into Burrillville.
Eventually, the vehicle was stopped in Putnam, Conn. when Connecticut State Police officers used stop sticks to end the chase.
“I remember going back to the station and talking to him and saying ‘Pete, how was it,’” Lacey said. “He just looks at me and said, ‘There were cops everywhere.’ And then he goes, ‘That guy will never do that again, I can tell you that.’ He just winked and smiled at me after that.”
Leaving a lasting legacy
When Lambert started tracking stats for the Broncos, the program had the market cornered when it came to winning titles. From 1988-93, the Broncos won a Met A or Met B title every season. After moving up to Division I for a number of the seasons, the Broncos won just two titles headed into the 2014-15 season when Burrillville and Cumberland opened a new chapter of what’s been a great Valley hockey rivalry.
Burrillville, the No. 2 seed, upset the No. 1 Clippers thanks to the play of Chad Stone, Tyler Kearney and Riley Tupper to win the program’s first title since 2007.
“We were spraying water everywhere in the locker room and Pete was right there in the thick of it, soaked but very happy for us,” Chad Stone said. “That’s just how he was. We worked so hard for that moment and Pete did, too.”
The Parkinson’s disease clearly took a toll on Lambert and he couldn’t walk the steps up to the Levy Rink press box as quickly as he could in his younger years, but he and Kathan diligently followed the Broncos everywhere around the state. They went to all the home games and even booked hotel rooms after games against Prout at URI and against Barrington at Portsmouth Abbey.
Before every home game, Peter would leave his perch in the press box stand between the penalty boxes and high five every Bronco as they were taking the ice.
“There was no doubt every home game you would get a high five from Pete running on to the ice,” Stone said.
There were times during the 2019-20 season when Kathan wasn’t sure if Pete could attend certain games because of his health, but he showed up to every game – including a Friday afternoon contest against undefeated La Salle Academy at Levy in late February.
Burrillville had beaten Mount St. Charles and Bishop Hendricken in the previous three seasons. On this particular day, they were massive underdogs against a Ram squad that went on to be declared co-state champs –an honor shared with MSC.
What transpired that February Friday provided Lambert with a final great memory of a program he’d given so much to for more than three decades.
The Broncos used two goals from Jack Farrell and incredible performances from Blake Hopkins and Dylan Nault to beat the Rams, 6-3.
“When we beat La Salle this year, he was the happiest guy in the world,” Farrell said. “No one was happier than that guy.”
In Facebook post, Kathan said one of her final conversations she had with Peter was about how happy he was about that win. Lambert kept the game sheet from the win and that was by his side along with his signature hat and a jacket commemorating one of the championship seasons.
“He enjoyed the success that you had, but he was also there when you lost,” Lacey said. “My senior year, we lost to Hendricken and I remember him being in the locker room giving us some words of advice. That was Pete Stats. That’s what you remember. There’s very few guys around like him anymore who sacrifice and give up crucial time to do what he did.”
No question, Peter Lambert was Burrillville.
