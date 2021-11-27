Goodine starting to carve out role in second season with Friars

PROVIDENCE – Offensively and defensively, Brycen Goodine proved to be a bright spot during the Providence Friars’ two-game appearance at the Legends Classic earlier this week.
Over a 48-hour span in Newark, Goodine established a Friar single-game career high in points (12 versus Northwestern) and was out there when PC crept pulled to within striking distance during the second half against Virginia. If trust is earned through taking advantage of the opportunities that are presented, it’s fair to wonder if an expanded role awaits Goodine as Providence swings back into action Saturday at high noon with St. Peter’s supplying the opposition at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center.
“I’m really proud of how Brycen stepped up. He definitely opened some eyes,” said head coach Ed Cooley after the Friars fell to the Cavaliers in the Legends Classic title game.
From the vantage point of Mike Hart – the man who coached Goodine at St. Andrew’s – it was great to see his former player impact the game in the fashion that he did against Northwestern and Virginia. The tricky part is making sure not to fall backwards.
“I think he’s starting to figure it out and starting to carve out a role,” said Hart when reached Friday. “I think he’s bought into the system and has been working extremely hard. Good things usually happen when those things occur.
“It’s performance-based. If you want to play, you have to perform at a high level,” Hart added. “He’s proven that he can add a spark off the bench that they need. He’s such a deadly three-point shooter that he can really change the game.”
Case in point, Goodine hit a key three right before the close of the first half Monday night just when it appeared Northwestern would be heading into halftime with momentum on the Wildcats’ side. Against Virginia, the New Bedford native made his lone made basket count when he swished a three as part of a 13-2 Friar run that cut the deficit to six points with 10:29 remaining.
For someone who’s spent his first two seasons in college basketball’s answer to the deep wilderness – Goodine averaged 8.9 minutes during the 2019-20 season he spent at Syracuse before being allocated 8.5 minutes in his first season with the Friars last year – it would appear the tide is changing in the guard’s favor. Before the Legends Classic, Goodine saw 10-plus minutes just once through the season’s opening four games.
“It’s a matter of him showing some toughness on the other end and figuring out what the coach is looking for,” said Hart. “If he’s looking for a tough, gritty defensive player to go along with that jumper he’s got … the other thing I was happy to see was that he went to the basket a couple of times. That’s the next part of his offensive expansion.
“I’m happy for him. It can be really frustrating when you go from a situation where you didn’t get the minutes you were hoping for and all of a sudden you’re in a situation where you’re not getting the minutes you’re hoping to, but you’ve got to figure it out,” Hart continued. ‘You’ve got to figure out what your role is going to be and be really good at accepting that role. I think he has, but we’ll see. You’re always being evaluated, but he’s in a good routine … arriving early and leaving late.”
