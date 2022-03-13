Grasso excited about future of Bryant basketball program

SMITHFIELD – As the Bryant University men’s basketball program moves closer to learning their NCAA Tournament assignment, players, coaches, and administrators do so amidst a mix of heady and unprecedented feelings.
One night, you’re pummeling your NEC Tournament finals opponent to clinch the school’s first March Madness berth as a Division I participant. Not even 48 hours removed from cutting down the nets inside the Chace Athletic Center as conference champions, artist renderings appear as part of a plan for a new on-campus arena that’ll become the future home of Bulldog basketball.
Give Bryant credit for striking while the proverbial iron is hot. If you’re going to roll out what was officially dubbed the Vision 2030 strategic plan, why not capitalize on last Tuesday’s monumental breakthrough performance on the hardwood?
“Going from a gym to an arena is obviously a big deal. It’s going to be state-of-the-art. They’re going to put a lot of money into it and they’re going to do it right,” said head coach Jared Grasso when reached Saturday. “The timing works out well where hopefully it springboards our program to another level. Hopefully we can use this to a recruiting advantage. I’m really excited about it.”
Under Grasso, the Bulldogs have demonstrated to university officials that it’s worth making a significant investment in the program. Back-to-back NEC Tournament title game appearances coupled with a 37-16 record over the past two years are two key pieces of evidence in helping Bryant conclude that a substantial facility upgrade needs to happen sooner rather than later.
“Going to the NCAA Tournament does a lot of any university … for enrollment, applications, and marketing. Bryant is going to be talked about a lot over these next few days,” said Grasso, who was part of five NCAA teams during his time as an assistant coach at Iona.
“You hear that name … hopefully we can become a national brand,” added Grasso. “A project like this will help get that name out there even more.”
Hearing Grasso talk about what lies ahead in Smithfield – Bryant plans to break ground in 2023 for an arena that will also serve as the home for volleyball – comes at a time when the coaching carousel is in full bloom with his name being mentioned as a possible candidate at several schools with vacancies in need of filling.
“I’m just worried about coaching my team … locked into my group and my family. Bryant has been really good to me,” said Grasso. “I’ve kind of had blinders on this season as it relates to not letting anything get in the way of the things that are really important to me – my basketball program and my family.
‘Obviously we did a special thing and the opportunity to go to the NCAA Tournament is unbelievable,” Grasso delved further, “but we want to make a run at this. We feel we’re not done yet. We still have some good basketball left in our tanks. Right now, we’re focused on the task at hand.”
In-between turning the page of earning the distinction as the NEC’s top dog in 2022, to gearing up for an unnamed NCAA Tournament opponent whose identity will be unveiled Sunday night, Grasso has been able to take a few moments out of his busy schedule to appreciate the upward trajectory that’s unfolded from the moment he was handed the keys to the program back in April 2018.
“It’s been a whirlwind,” said Grasso, noting he spent last Thursday on the road recruiting.
The true crystallization of a process at Bryant hit home on Saturday – the anniversary of the passing of Grasso’s father Frederick.
“I go back to what he taught me and the things he said throughout my life as a coach. Many times this year, I sat there and wondered what my father would do and how he would handle certain situations,” said Grasso. “The journey here has been arduous but I’ve enjoyed it. I like the process. It’s not just about the end result. I’ve immersed myself and because of that, we’ve been able to have some results.”
The community is invited to the Bryant campus for an NCAA bracket unveiling watch party that begins at 5:30 p.m. Sunday inside the Chace.
“Something like that is special for the players. I just love seeing the joy in guys who work so hard,” said Grasso. “The emotions of seeing your name called … a lot of these guys are living out their childhood dreams.”
