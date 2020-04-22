SMITHFIELD — At last, Erickson Bans’ future college head coach can talk about the intangibles that made the high-scoring Shea High School product an attractive option to join the Bryant University men’s basketball program.
Per Bulldogs coach Jared Grasso, the road that ultimately led to Bans’ inclusion as part of the incoming five-person group that was announced by Bryant on Wednesday dates back to the youngster’s junior season with the Raiders. The courtship was dialed up a few notches last summer when Grasso checked out Bans on the AAU circuit with Expressions Elite.
After performing well at Bryant’s 2019 Elite Camp, Bans received a scholarship offer from Grasso. On Jan. 12, Bans felt comfortable enough with Grasso’s vision to supply a verbal commitment.
Now, Grasso is in a position where he can publicly mention Bans, the Pawtucket native who per the Bryant press release was listed at 5-foot-11 and 165 pounds.
“I just think he’s a playmaker who does a lot of things with the ball in his hands,” said Grasso when reached Wednesday. “He can make plays and he can make shots. For me, those are the kind of guys who I like.
“I think he’s got better vision than some people give him credit for. People talk about him as just a scorer. I don’t think he’s just a scorer. I think he can really pass the ball and really believe his best basketball is ahead of him as he gets the opportunity to play with better players,” Grasso added.
Bans takes pride in being a local kid who stayed in his public high school for all four years before making the jump to the NCAA Division I ranks. To Grasso, it matters very little that Bans is transitioning from the R.I. Interscholastic League to the Northeast Conference.
“Public school or private school, it doesn’t matter. He’s a basketball player who’s ready to play at the D-I level,” said Grasso. “I don’t get caught up with what high school class they’re in or whether they’re from prep school or a junior college transfer. I want guys who fit me and the style of play that I like to play … kids who are workers and tough. What’s very important to me is having guys with a chip on their shoulder.
“I think Erickson is another one of those guys who has something to prove and would love to prove how good of a player he is,” added Grasso. “He may have been a little under the radar because he didn’t go to prep school in a day and age where everyone is doing a post-grad year. If he went to a prep school, what would that have done to his recruitment? Who knows, but I respect the fact he wanted to stay in his public school and finish his high school career with the teammates he came in with. Now, I think he has a chance to make a mark at the next level.”
Grasso believes that Bans along with the new additions to the program will improve the Bulldogs’ three-point shooting. Last year, Bryant shot 32 percent from the beyond the arc, good for ninth in the 11-team NEC. In junior college transfer Chris Childs, the Bulldogs are getting someone who shot 45 percent from three last season.
“To best honest, I thought (shooting) was a void we needed to cover in our recruiting and I think we did,” said Grasso.
Bryant was also active on the transfer market with the additions of Melo Eggleston via Arkansas State and Luke Sutherland via Siena. Eggleston has two years of eligibility while Sutherland has three seasons. If the NCAA doesn’t pass the one-time transfer rule in time for next season, Grasso hopes to have both players declared eligible via appeal. Rounding out the spring 2020 additions is Darius Guinn, who shot 36 percent from three in 31 games as a sophomore at Central Wyoming College.
“The common theme with this group is that all of them talked about winning during their recruitment,” said Grasso. “When you have guys who are committed to playing for each other … they’re not caught up in individual goals. They want to go to an NCAA Tournament.”
