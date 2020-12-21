The Bryant University men’s basketball team’s chances of upsetting Atlantic 10 foe Massachusetts were slipping away. The Bulldogs’ 17-point second-half lead disappeared when Warwick native T.J. Weeks buried a corner 3-pointer with just 2 minutes, 9 seconds left in Monday afternoon’s clash at the Mullins Center.
Most college teams would fold in the final two minutes on the road after blowing a big lead to a heavy favorite, but the Bulldogs had been in this position numerous times already this season and they’re better for it.
After both sides produced empty possessions, Bryant sophomore guard Michael Green III, who was the best player on the court, flew by his defender and scored to put the Bulldogs ahead for good with 63 seconds left. The speedy Bulldog iced the game with three free throws and finished with a career-high 33 points to go along with five rebounds and an assist in a 93-88 statement win over the Minutemen.
“With so many possessions teams are going to make runs and they’re a good team and they made a run,” Bryant coach Jared Grasso said. “Again, it was kind of like the Wagner game where we were up 13 and they made a run to get back in it. Our guys stepped up and made big plays. We don’t change the way we play when we get the lead. It’s our style and our guys made huge plays down the stretch and made free throws to ice it. Couldn’t be prouder of their effort.”
“Today’s win was a big win for us beating an A-10 team in a buy game,” Green III said. “We knew we had to come out with an edge and that’s what we did. We just played the game. [On the winning basket] I saw we hadn’t scored in a few possessions. Coach called ball screen and we ran the offense and [I] just found an open gap.”
Bryant (7-2, 3-1 Northeast Conference) beat an A-10 opponent for the second straight season following last year’s win over A-10 doormat Fordham at Rose Hill Gym in the Bronx. The Bulldogs will now head home for Christmas before returning to Smithfield to play back-to-back home games against Central Connecticut State starting on Jan. 7.
Grasso, who said the Bulldogs were contacted a little too late to play a game at LSU on Wednesday, knows wins like Monday’s will only make it more difficult for his up-and-coming program to schedule contests against regional powerhouses.
“I remember last year going to my voice mail and having 11 messages from teams that want to play us after winning three games the year before,” Grasso said. “That became more difficult this year. We were reaching out to everybody and we would’ve played any of the local high-major teams because we were trying to get games. We didn’t get a ton of call backs, but it what it is.”
UMass (2-2, 1-0 A-10) received a team-high 23 points and five boards from Carl Pierre, but all-conference center Tre Mitchell was held to just 12 points on 4-of-9 shooting and three rebounds. Bryant center Hall Elisias shadowed Mitchell and had one of his best games as a Bulldog with six points, nine rebounds and five blocks – including an incredible block with 4:26 to deny Javohn Garcia a dunk.
“He’s been a monster the last three games – defensively, rebounding the ball and blocking shots,” Grasso said. “That’s what he’s capable of doing. Hall was injured and didn’t have as long a preseason as the rest of our guys, so he just’s getting into shape and getting into form of what he is. It what similar to last year.”
Even though wing Peter Kiss scored a impressive 21 points on just 12 shots and Chris Childs made three more 3-pointers, Monday’s win was all about the reigning Northeast Conference Rookie of the Year. Green III, who played the first 35 minutes, was an incredible 75 percent (12-of-16) from the field and he made four 3-pointers for the first time in his career.
Through nine games, Green III has seen his field-goal percentage increase 2.8 points from last season, while his 3-point percentage has gone up 10.6 percent on nearly four more attempts. It all adds up to a player averaging 18.7 points, 4.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds a game.
“He’s played in 30-whatever college basketball games and he’s a man,” Grasso said. “He’s worked his tail off this summer to get stronger, which you can obviously see. He can stay on the floor for longer stretches and he’s just grown. He’s put so much time into and so much into it that he’s expanded his game. That’s what our program’s all about – player development.”
The Bulldogs trailed by one point once in the first half and took a six-point lead into halftime thanks to a game-high 12 points from Kiss and 11 each from Green III and Pride. The Bulldogs shot an incredible 69 percent from the field, while the Minutemen shot just 39.4 percent.
Bryant stretched the lead out to 14 just minutes into the second half on a Green III 3-pointer and the lead was 17 on a Green III lay-up with 14:51 left. The Bulldogs had two chances to increase the lead before the Minutemen slowly chipped away at the deficit and only trailed by three after a pair of Garcia free throws with 5:05 left.
The Minutemen then went on a 6-0 run in just 65 seconds to tie the game with 2:09 left. Bryant didn’t panic – they’d been here before.
“There’s a difference presence in our huddle, guys have been here before,” Grasso said. “We’ve got nine new guys and I only have three or four returners, so we have a lot of new guys who are learning what it takes to win and learning how difficult some of these games are going to be. There’s just a difference presence and different leadership in our huddle.”
Green III – one of those returning players – answered the Minutemen’s run with the game-winning drive to the hoop before he and Luis Hurtado combined to go 7-of-8 from the foul line in the final 47 seconds to secure the win.
BULLDOG BITS: The game was a reunion between two former Pawtucket public-school stars. Bryant freshman guard Erickson Bans, of Shea, committed two turnovers and didn’t score in his two minutes of work, while former Tolman standout and UMass freshman wing Dyondre Dominguez missed his only shot and recorded a steal in eight minutes. … While the rest of the NEC is an abysmal 2-16 in non-conference play, the Bulldogs finished an impressive 4-1. … Childs made three 3-pointers for the seventh time in his Bulldog career. … After producing just 10 blocks over a six-game stretch entering Thursday’s game against Wagner, Elisias blocked 12 shots in his last two games. … Pride recorded his second double-double of the season with 11 points and 12 rebounds.
