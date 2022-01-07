WOONSOCKET — It was such a rudimentary play, but the way Mount St. Charles junior Jake Gutwirth scored the Academy U16 team’s game-winning goal in Friday night’s 4-3 victory is the blue print for the team’s success not only this weekend, but also at the New England district and USA Hockey national tournaments.
Fellow winger Christian Venticinque dumped the puck behind the Culver net and centerman Cole Burbidge won the race to the puck. Eventually, the puck made it back to Venticinque at the point and his shot was saved, but Gutwirth scored on the rebound just 1 minute, 28 seconds into the final period.
“It was just a great chip by Christian and him and Cole went to work and got the puck on net and I was there for the rebound,” Gutwirth said after scoring his 15th goal of the season.
“It doesn’t get any easier than that. My linemates are unbelievable and we read off each other really well. You can tell how well we’re playing because we had all four goals.”
“We need to understand what our team identity is,” U16 coach Devin Rask said. “We’re hard and heavy and we’re tough to play against, but we need to get pucks in behind defensemen and track them down. We were inconsistent today because, at times, we tried to go to a skill game and beat guys one-on-one – that’s not us. That fourth goal is who we are.”
Mount (23-10-1) is the lowest ranked squad among the four Academy teams at No. 8 in the country according to MyHockeyRankings.com, but Rask’s teams always seem to improve as the season goes along because of roster turnover. The squad has now won four of its last five games and their last four games have all been decided by one goal.
Gutwirth believes that his squad has the potential to be the best of the four teams, which includes the No. 1 U15 team and No. 2 U18 team in the country.
“No offense to any of our other teams, but I feel like we’re the best team in the Academy,” Gutwirth said. “We’re hard and we’re heavy and when we play to our potential, we’re the best team. That’s all it comes down to, we just have to keep improving and keep winning.”
The same two teams play their second game in a three-game series this afternoon at 3 p.m. Culver, which is ranked 25th in the country, is back at Adelard Wednesday afternoon to finish the series.
For long stretches of the first period, Mount looked like a team that hadn’t played a game in three weeks. The game remained scoreless thanks to the play of goalie Owen Crudale and then the home side found its legs and a goal came at 8:41 when Ventincinque jammed the puck into the net after good work from Gutwirth for his team-best 21st goal.
A Culver penalty minutes later allowed the home side to build a two-goal advantage. Burbidge found the Brooklyn, N.Y. native and Gutwirth did the rest as he fired a shot from the left circle into the top corner of the net at 11:01.
“It was a great screen by Christian and he left me the whole top left corner, so I just needed to pick that spot,” Gutwirth said. “This whole week I’ve been practicing that curl around and that shot, so it was nice. The harder you work, the luckier you get.”
Gutwirth returned the favor to Burbidge 5:51 into the middle period to extend the lead to three. Just when it seemed Mount was going to pull away for a comfortable victory, they started to commit penalties and that allowed Culver to find a rhythm.
The kids from Indiana made it 3-1 with a power-play goalie from defenseman Larry Keenan and then, with just two second left in the period, Francis De Villiers’ shot from the point hit Will Spradlin and went past Crudale.
Mount’s prolific second line wrestled control of the game away from the visitors 1:28 into the final period thanks to a great forecheck and Gutwirth’s opportunistic finish after a shot from Venticinque.
“Jake is a character kid, who has great leadership and is learning to play the right way,” Rask said. “He can be a real effective player with offensive ability, but he can play in all three zones. That’s part of what we want him to understand because he can really produce offensively from playing that way. For him, it’s about getting to the right places and outworking guys for the puck.”
Culver made it a one-goal game again with 2:20 left on a nice finish by Phil Lalonde, but Crudale made a couple of solid saves in the final minute to secure the victory.
