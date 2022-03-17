WOONSOCKET — Playing for your country is one of the highest honors in sports, and for three current Mount St. Charles students, the road to that honor begins Sunday when they fly out to Plymouth, Michigan to participate in the National Team Development Program Evaluation Camp.
Three kids from the Mount Hockey Academy’s No. 1 ranked U15 team – forwards James Hagens and Cal Hughes and sophomore goalie Jack Parsons – were selected to compete in the camp that will help evaluates pick next season’s NTDP U17 team.
“I kind of figured I was going to be going to the camp and a lot of people think I can make it, but I’m just excited for the opportunity to go out there and compete,” said Parsons, who is one of five netminders competing for a pair of spots. “It’s a great opportunity for exposure even if I don’t get selected.”
Parsons, who backstopped Mount to last weekend’s New England District title for the second straight season, is competing with St. George’s School goalie Ryder Shea, Jr. Eagles netminder Thatcher Bernstein, Chicago Mission’s Nicholas Kempf and Pennsylvania’s William Braun for a spot on the team
“It’s harder to make it as a goalie, but you know exactly who you’re competition is because you can see them on the ice all the time,” said Parsons, who has a save percentage over .910 this season. “I just know that if I go out and compete and work hard I’m going to be fine. It’s just about putting everything I have out on the ice. When I think about it is when I get in trouble, so I just need to compete like I have been competing all season.”
The 47 players arrive in Michigan on Sunday and will be split into two teams – Team Matthews and Team Kane – named after NHL stars Auston Matthews and Patrick Kane. The teams will play five games starting Monday at 4:45 p.m. Games will continue until Thursday morning when the players head back to home to prepare for USA Hockey Nationals. All three midget titles will be decided in suburban Detroit.
Hagens and Hughes are two of 26 forwards selected to compete for 14 spots. Shattuck St. Mary’s U18 star Cole Eiserman is one of the stars of the group along with the talented Hagens, who leads the No. 1 U15 team in the nation in points.
“I’m just going to try my best on and off the ice,” said Hagens, who is one of just seven invitees not eligible to be drafted until 2025. “We have a couple of Mount guys going so I want to wish them the best of luck, too. You can’t stress about what you’re going to do, you just have to go out and play.”
Hughes enrolled at Mount St. Charles over Halloween weekend and has developed into one of the team’s top offensive weapons. He scored a pair of goals in Sunday’s 4-2 semifinal win over Seacoast.
“It’s been a dream of mine to be selected for this ever since I learned about the NTDP,” said Hughes, who started the season with the Long Island Gulls U16 team. “It’s one of the coolest things that’s ever happened to me. I don’t want to overthink it when I go down there, I just want to play the game that’s got me to this point. Speed is one of my best attributes. It’s going to be nice to travel with those two other guys and have them by my side.”
Shattuck has the most players headed to Michigan with seven, while the Minnesota Blades U15 team had the most players selected from one team with five. Mount was hoping that it’s status as the No. 1 team in the country would earn it more invitees, but talented kids like defenseman Will Felicio and forward J.J. Monteiro weren’t snubbed.
Even though the program is in just its third season, Mount has had a player selected to participate at the evaluation camp in all three years. Two years ago, East Greenwich’s Brady Berard was picked to go to the camp, but the pandemic forced the NTDP to scrap the camp and the PC-bound winger was selected for the program. He is now finishing up his season with the U18 team.
Last season, highly-skilled winger Tanner Adams went to the camp, but was surprisingly overlooked. He’s produced 27 points in 46 games for the USHL’s Tri-City Storm in 2021-22.
