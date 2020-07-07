CUMBERLAND — Ben Hale is a young man of few words, but it was obvious how deeply he felt about being back on the diamond one more time.
The recent La Salle Academy graduate, Lincoln resident and veteran righty not only had missed out on his final high school campaign this spring of this pandemic, but also his last eligible American Legion season.
That was canceled earlier this spring.
When those same Legion coaches came together to form the R.I. 19-20 Elite Baseball League – call it a scaled-down, unaffiliated version of Legion ball – Hale knew he had one last chance to play competitive baseball.
He admitted he’s attending Syracuse University this coming late summer, but will not try to walk on the varsity squad.
That’s why he had so much incentive when Upper Deck opened its Elite season against Scituate at Tucker Field on Monday night.
The smooth former Ram hurled four innings of two-hit, one-walk, four-strikeout ball to help propel his club to an elementary 8-0 victory before well over 125 fans.
“This is it, my last season of baseball, so it felt great to be back out here one more time,” Hale stated shyly. “We have all these crazy situations going on, so I never thought we’d have any kind of season, but the fact that we do, you have to take it as a blessing.
“This is cool; it was good to be out there pitching again. I was a little rusty, but my arm felt good. My cutter was moving, and the curve was working well. I thought I did all right, but I think we all can do a lot better. Like I said, we’re all kind of rusty right now.
“We just have to keep improving, and hopefully get to the championship,” he added. “We didn’t have a high school season, so it’s good that we can play one more time. We all thought we were done, but we’re playing, so it’s all good.”
Skipper Matt Allard felt the same way.
“It was great being out there again, and a good start to a season we didn’t think we were going to have,” he said. “(Assistant Mike Calabro) made a good point afterward saying we didn’t look rusty defensively, that we looked good, and Hale was fantastic. He threw strikes and got ahead, and so did our relievers.”
They include righthander Ryan Fitzpatrick, a Cumberland grad, who went the fifth and sixth and didn’t allow a hit but combined three passes with three whiffs, and Mike Nocera, who whirled a harmless seventh.
“This is Ben’s last go-around; he’ll never play competitively again,” Allard noted. “He keeps telling me he wants to throw 150 pitches in one game, but I don’t think I’ll do anything like that to him. That shows his desire. Ben’s a great kid. This is his third year with us, so he’s won a couple of state titles, and he’s been our horse.
“He’s been one of our top three guys, and he’s our top guy this year, so we’re looking forward to some good things happening this summer.”
Offensively, recent CHS grad Shane Calabro finished 2-for-4 with a walk, RBI and run, while pinch-hitter Charlie Tarara went 1-for-1 with two RBI and clean-up hitter D.J. Davock 1-for-4 with a RBI and run.
Fellow righty Logan Butkins took the loss after yielding four hits, five runs (four earned) and four walks with a hit batsman and strikeout in the two opening frames, and Ben DeAngelis had a rough time in the third against the ready UD lineup.
Butkins earned the first out of the contest, but then walked Nick Croteau, who stole second. He then struck David Bordieri Jr. and Davock hit a slow roller to short for an infield single that juiced the bags. Randall Hien drew a pass to plate Croteau, and – with two down – J.J. Sanzi and Nocera did the same to score Bordieri and Davock for the 3-0 lead.
Hale immediately got himself into a jam in the second when he hit Logan Butkins and issued a “freebie” to Brandon Laramee, but the second baseman Hien saved the day when he pulled off a pretty 4-unassisted-3 double play.
Extra hitter Andrew Ray reached on another infield hit to leadoff the bottom half, and quickly took second on a throwing error, and Calabro’s hard single to center scored him. Bordieri followed with an infield hit off of Butkins’ left leg to drive in Calabro for the 5-0 cushion.
Zander Butkins started the Scituate third by drilling a triple to deep right off of Kirkpatrick, though he settled down to retire the next three, two via whiff.
Soon after, Allard and Co. erupted for two more in the third – both with two down.
DeAngelis walked Nocera, then hit pinch-batter Jack LaRose before both advanced on a wild offering. That’s when Tarara scorched a ground single down the third-base line to score both and increase the lead to 7-0.
“It was so great playing in a game again; we left off where we started,” Calabro grinned afterward. “I felt great for the first time being out here; I mean, I’d say getting a couple of hits in a win was perfect. Did it surprise me? Yeah, kind of – I saw the ball better than I thought would, though the first couple of pitches I faced, it felt weird.”
When asked about getting off to a quick start with three walks in the first, Allard admitted, “Yeah, their pitcher got himself into a little trouble, but it was probably his first time out there in ages, too. It’s hard to find the strike zone, but you know what? We capitalized on them; we took advantage of it.”
He hesitated, then smiled, “You know this is awesome. I’m so happy being out here. We had a good crowd, and we appreciate the support. It was a great baseball environment.”
**
Scituate 000 000 0 – 0 – 2 – 2
Upper Deck 322 010 x – 8 – 6 – 1
Logan Butkins, Ben DeAngelis (3), Jordan Arpin (5) and Evan Pendergast. Ben Hale, Ryan Kirkpatrick (5), Mike Nocera (7) and J.J. Sanzi.
3B – Zander Butkins.
