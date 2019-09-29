HAPPY HOMECOMING: Former Bryant football star Jean Constant helps Stony Brook win last-second finish at URI

KINGSTON — Jean Constant returned to the Ocean State on Saturday and found a whole new ballgame, just as he expected.
“Coach warned me about it,” Constant said. “He said in the CAA, no matter what game you’re in, it always comes down to the fourth quarter.”
The former Bryant All-American had an up-close look as his new team lived that adage at the University of Rhode Island’s Meade Stadium. Constant’s Stony Brook teammate Tyquell Fields scored a 50-yard touchdown on fourth down with 11 seconds left to beat the Rams 31-27.
It was as crazy a finish as you’ll ever see, but also right on brand for the nation’s top Football Championship Subdivision conference, which seems to stuff the highlight reel with big finishes every week. It’s what Constant wanted to be a part of when he departed Bryant after last season and landed at Stony Brook for the final chapter of his college football career.
“It’s quite a humbling experience,” Constant said.
The native of Delray Beach, Florida, ranks as an all-time great at Bryant. Last season, he became the first two-time All-American in the program’s Division I annals after leading the nation in kickoff return average and touchdowns.
He left as Bryant's all-time leader in kick return yards and return touchdowns, while becoming the seventh player in school history to surpass 3,000 career all-purpose yards. Constant also caught 43 passes for 477 yards and seven touchdowns in his final season as a Bulldog.
Constant remained at the FCS level as he pursued the graduate transfer route, but the CAA - which put a nation’s best six teams in the playoffs last year, including Stony Brook - represented a step up from Bryant’s home in the NEC.
“It’s been great, once I got the playbook down,” Constant said. “The guys are faster and you see coaches mixing up schemes on punt and kick returns. They’re kicking the ball away from me or kick the ball where I don’t have room to make plays. But it’ll get there.”
Constant has yet to score in the return game but did break a 71-yard punt return last week against Fordham. He’s had success in the passing game, ranking as the team’s leading receiver with 14 catches for 232 yards.
The Seawolves annually field one of the nation’s top running attacks, but Constant has made big plays when given the chance. He leads the team with three touchdowns, including a first-quarter score on Saturday against URI.
“Whenever my number’s called, whenever any of the receivers’ numbers are called, I feel like we can go out there and make plays,” he said. “Obviously, we take pride in running the ball here, but whenever our number is called, we take advantage of those opportunities.”
Constant’s first game in a Stony Brook uniform actually came against his former team as the Seawolves took on Bryant. Constant had three catches for 41 yards in a Stony Brook victory.
“It was great but it was like one of those scary movies you had to get through,” he said. “I’m glad it’s over with. I was way more comfortable in the next game.”
The game did afford Constant the opportunity to catch up with his old teammates.
“The game of football, between the lines, there’s no friends,” Constant said. “But after the game, it’s all love. I appreciate those guys and everything they’ve done in that program.”
Constant expected to see some old friends at Saturday’s game, and he and his teammates treated them to a thriller. Rhode Island rallied from a late deficit to take a 27-24 lead with just over a minute to go.
Constant was running a deep route when his quarterback stepped up in the pocket and took off.
“I had a vertical route,” Constant said. “I looked back and I saw Tyquell break out of the pocket. I got in front of my man. I wasn’t trying to get a penalty so I kind of walled him off a little bit. Tyquell got past me and I just kept running to the end zone.”
Stony Brook had played only non-conference games before Saturday. The wild finish was quite an introduction to the CAA, especially for Constant.
“It feels great,” he said. “I think it’s going to do a lot for the locker room. It’s going to bring us all together, and it’s going to teach us that we’re never out of it.”
