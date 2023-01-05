Hard work, staying the course has paid off for Bryant's Tyler Brelsford

SMITHFIELD – A year ago, Tyler Brelsford was known as a defensive spark off the bench for the Bryant University men’s basketball team.
As the Bulldogs prepare for Thursday’s nationally televised game at Vermont (7 p.m., ESPNU), the vibe surrounding Brelsford features patience running parallel with perseverance. The fact that the third-year guard who’s in his second season hooping it up for Jared Grasso’s program was out there during the most pivotal stages of last Saturday’s 82-78 win against Binghamton reflects just how much rope Brelsford has earned.
For all that he brings to the table from a basketball point-of-view, Brelsford’s ability to stay the course has enabled him to carve out a key role on this year’s Bryant squad. Let’s set the table as to why he should be lauded.
Whether it was through graduation or deciding to hit the transfer portal, the Bulldogs lost a host of players who comprised last year’s backcourt. If you’re Brelsford, the natural inclination is to believe that a bigger role was on the horizon.
Instead, Grasso and his staff went shopping in the transfer portal and came away with a starlit bounty. The portal-yielding of Doug Edert and Earl Timberlake, coupled with Sherif Gross-Bullock becoming eligible after transferring to Bryant a year ago at this time, helped to foster the belief that Brelsford would be on the outside looking in as it relates to meaningful minutes.
In today’s college basketball world, the easy road as it relates to bolting for perceived greener pastures holds greater appeal when the situation that you’re currently in doesn’t lend itself to prosperity. Brelsford could have marketed himself as a hard-nosed player with a winning pedigree, but he opted to stay put and stand his ground.
“There’s always going to be competition, but I know what I can do. The hard work that I put in every day during [last] summer, I knew I would be fine here,” Brelsford told the Call/Times earlier this week. “I believe in myself. When I’m out there, I have a lot of confidence.”
So what if the staff added players who bring the same intangibles to the court as Brelsford? It’s clear that he likes the hard way just fine and that particular modus operandi likes him back. He’s averaging over three minutes more of floor time than a year ago – 16.8 minutes this season compared to 13.6 last season – and has a knack for doing something productive every time he touches the ball. Entering Thursday, Brelsford is shooting 51 percent from the field, 47 percent from beyond the arc, and 96 percent at the free-throw line.
“Having a role on this team … I just want to keep getting better and make an impact,” said Brelsford, noting that his summer workout sessions weren’t complete until he made 10 straight at the charity stripe. “I knew I would have to be able to hit shots and get guys involved.”
Now, the expectations surrounding Brelsford have been raised significantly. He’s logged 20 or more minutes in six straight games. He was one of the reasons why Bryant defeated Manhattan on the road and knocked off Towson at home, scoring 11 and 13 points, respectively. His 6-for-6 performance at the free-throw line helped put a bow on the most recent win against Binghamton.
Bryant scoring star Charles Pride is close with Brelsford. He’s seen firsthand the determination that Brelsford has displayed and isn’t surprised to see his teammate’s relentless drive be rewarded in kind.
“He stays in the gym and works every single day … working on his craft after practice and before practice,” said Pride. “It’s definitely paying off.”
Brelsford and Grasso both agreed about the importance of player development and how that’s played a factor in helping to create a valuable asset. The head coach noted the role Bryant assistant coach Chris Cole has played in helping Brelsford turn the corner.
“Staying the course is a big piece,” said Brelsford. “Everyone’s time comes at a different point. You can’t compare yourself to anybody else. It’s about controlling what you can control. When your opportunity comes, you have to be ready for it.”
Noted Grasso, “Tyler is a guy who’s passing guys by because of the hours he’s put in. It’s a credit to him and Chris.”
As much as he's seen his stock soar over the past month, Brelsford knows now is not the time to develop a case of complacency.
“We have a talented group of guys who are hungry. Everyone wants to be out there on the floor,” he said.
