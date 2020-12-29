WOONSOCKET — When it comes to the basketball landscape in this city, very few individuals have their fingers on the pulse quite like Dennis Harmon does.
This winter, Harmon is getting the chance to finally place his fingerprints on a position that is a fitting climax to years of paying one’s dues in the coaching industry. A 1989 graduate of Woonsocket High, Harmon found out last Wednesday that he got the job as the new varsity boys basketball head coach of the Villa Novans.
“When I started with the [Woonsocket] middle school team back in 2008, my goal was to always coach the high school team,” said Harmon when reached Monday.
It figures to be a seamless transition for the WHS program after Harmon spent the past four seasons as the top assistant to T.J. Ciolfi, who resigned from the head-coaching post on Dec. 18. Even though many assumed that Harmon was the clear-cut easy choice to succeed Ciolfi, there was still the matter of respecting the search process.
“I put my name in and said to myself that hopefully I get it,” said Harmon. “People kept saying that it was a no-brainer that I was going to get the job, but it’s a union position that needed to be posted. Who knows? Anyone could apply. I wasn’t thinking that I got it.”
With the first day of practice set for Monday, Jan. 4, it was going to be tough for Woonsocket to find someone more qualified that Harmon, who checked off the all-important “continuity” box given his vast involvement with the high school program and beyond. Still, there was the matter of receiving the green light from Woonsocket principal Carnell Henderson and athletic director Nancy Giordano.
Once the official confirmation came from school higher-ups, Harmon allowed himself to briefly reflect on the many rivers he crossed before reaching what he deemed was his ultimate destination. Time is of the essence, hence it’s full speed ahead in terms of devising a practice plan that will allow the Novans to hit the ground running. Introductions figure to be kept to a minimum as Harmon knows the players and vice-versa.
“Being around the JV players and the varsity kids, we all know each other. They know my voice and what I’m about. It should be a smooth transition,” said Harmon. “I’ve always felt we’ve had talent in Woonsocket. We want to build a program that the community is proud of and can be sustained over a long period of time.”
The point of basketball talent lurking throughout the city comes from Harmon’s many years in an observing capacity. From his role as a prominent youth basketball mentor through his association with the Boys & Girls Club, his dealings with the Cousy League through the Parks & Recreation Department, and an eight-year run as Woonsocket’s middle school head coach, Harmon knows what a good player looks like.
He’s also someone who’s paid his dues.
“I always go back to the day when [the late George Nasuti, former Woonsocket AD] called me. He said, ‘Woonsocket Middle School boys basketball. Are you interested?’ I said absolutely. He said, ‘I knew you would say that,’” said Harmon. “He couldn’t pay me, but I said I would do it for free. I loved it and wouldn’t have changed a thing.
“Would I do it all over again if it would help me to get where I am? Absolutely,” added Harmon. “It’s been worth it 100 percent.”
Harmon suited up for the basketball Novans during his high school career, yet the playing aspect did not consume him. He didn’t play his senior year, choosing instead to focus on his academics.
“I always knew I wanted to coach. As soon as I was done playing in high school, I was refereeing,” he said. “It was about building relationships with the kids in the community.
As for who will be joining Harmon on the bench, he says he has a few people in mind. The hope is that everything becomes official by next Monday.
