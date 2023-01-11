HAS A NICE RING TO IT: Former Friar Al Durham receives royal treatment in visit

PROVIDENCE – It was as if Al Durham was Prince Ali (of Aladdin fame) and the Amica Mutual Pavilion was his kingdom.
Everywhere the former (and still very popular) Friar guard went, folks were eager to shake his hand and pose for pictures with one of the cornerstones of last season’s memorable team. Durham and his sunny disposition stopped by the AMP for last week’s victories over Connecticut and St. John’s. The love expressed to him in droves was reciprocated by someone whose return to Friartown had a nice ring to it.
In a ceremony held following Saturday’s postgame presser, PC coach Ed Cooley presented Durham with his Big East regular-season championship/Sweet 16 ring.
“Enjoy it. Wear it with pride,” Cooley said to Durham.
Speaking to the Call/Times in the media room of the AMP, Durham looked fondly at the shiny keepsake before putting into words what it meant.
“Receiving this, it’s been a blessing. It reminds me of all we had to go through. The good times that we had. The edge-of-your-seat games. The practices with my guys. The fans showing up like did and cheering us on,” said Durham. “This ring reminds me of how great everything was.”
Durham spent four seasons at Indiana University before transferring to Providence in the spring of 2021. He started all 31 games he appeared in and led the Friars in scoring (13.6 ppg) and free-throw percentage (83 percent), the latter statistical achievement helping him earn the nickname “The Closer” based on his penchant to seal games at the charity stripe.
“I was able to achieve something that a kid from Atlanta, Georgia who wanted to play college basketball and play in the NCAA Tournament … wanting to have that moment. I was given that opportunity by PC,” said Durham. “I look [at the ring] and see all the hard work and how everything came full circle. I did it in a special place.”
Durham sat close to the PC bench during the UConn game. He received a standing ovation when his name was announced and his picture was displayed on the AMP’s main video board.
“That’s big time. I’ve seen that at Indiana and here … reserved for special guys who made their mark. I’ve also seen guys come to games and not get put on the screen,” said Durham. “It’s an honor and says that [fans] were impacted by my presence. That’s all I wanted to do … come here and leave this place better than when I found it.
“To hear everyone cheer my name and say ‘MVP’ and ‘Go Al!’ are the things you dream of,” Durham added.
The ability to deal with a painful sports hernia injury and continue playing when surgery was discussed helped make Durham and his contributions to last year’s cause even more noteworthy.
“I didn’t want to miss a single game with my guys. I was given the option of not [going under the knife] and being able to gut through it. It would be a little painful but it wouldn’t get any worse. Once I heard that, I said to myself that I would be able to endure a little pain,” said Durham. “Being able to play was more important than that injury. I wanted to play with those guys forever. We had a special group, a special connection.”
The current crop of Friars won in two completely different fashions with Durham in the house – slapping down UConn before holding off St. John’s.
“Hats off to our coaching staff and the players who were brought in. It isn’t easy to come in and jell. Something like that takes a lot of time and bonding,” said Durham. “Those were two big games, being able to weather the fourth-ranked team in the country in UConn and weathering a scrappy St. John’s team. Even with [Jared] Bynum going down, they were able to adjust on the fly. You can tell the work is being put in and they’re not taking it lightly.”
Durham is back in the United States after spending some time hooping it up in Greece. He was scheduled to fly home to Atlanta on Sunday.
“Right now, I’m making some adjustments and deciding my next step,” he said.
