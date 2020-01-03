BURRILLVILLE — After what happened last season at Levy Rink, the Burrillville hockey team knew they were going to get defending state champion Bishop Hendricken’s best effort Friday night.
The Hawks, who suffered their lone regular season loss to the Broncos last season, were looking to rebound from a disastrous Mount St. Charles Holiday Face-Off performance. It took the visitors just 21 seconds to open the scoring and they didn’t stop until late in the third period.
Hendricken forward Ryan Mitchell scored a pair of goals, while junior forward Owen Dean added a goal and two assists in the Hawks’ comprehensive 7-1 Division I victory over a Bronco team dealing with injuries and inexperience.
“All I told them was ‘Moses Brown tomorrow night, boys,’” Burrillville coach David Farrell said of his message in the locker room after one of the squad’s biggest defeats since they moved up to Division I. “The great thing is we have a game tomorrow to get past this one. We hadn’t seen a team like them yet with that kind of speed and you could see they were a step ahead of us.
“Dylan [Nault] is usually really strong in net for us, but tonight he was a little off. It wasn’t his fault because we didn’t mount much of an attack to overcome any mistakes. Where do you start with the critique? We didn’t play well and there’s no margin for error against a team like that.”
Burrillville (0-2 Division I) knows that only six of the eight teams in the division make the playoffs, which puts added importance on Saturday night’s trip to Lynch Arena to take on a Quaker team that opened the season with a defeat to La Salle. Led by Lincoln resident Cam Bernard, the Quakers went 1-1-1 at last week’s Burrillville Winter Classic.
Farrell knows for his team to earn their first league win of the season, they’re going to have to be better in all three zones.
“They’re probably real close to us and very similar, so if we don’t play well we’re in trouble,” Farrell said. “If we do play well, we’ll have a chance. That’s how it is in this league, if you play well you have a chance – we didn’t tonight. I’m not surprised by the score because we didn’t play well. I am surprised we didn’t play well because we knew we weren’t going to sneak up on them because of what happened last year.”
Hendricken (2-1 Division I) appears to finally be finding its footing after long-time coach Jim Creamer and Providence College-bound forward Brady Berard left the program to be a part of the Mount St. Charles Hockey Academy 15U team. It took the Hawks all of 21 seconds to open the scoring when Harrison Giuliano raced down the left side of the ice on a two-on-one.
The junior ripped a shot off the left pad of Nault and the rebound went right to junior Jack Pearson for a goal. The Hawks, after killing off a penalty, grabbed a power-play goal at 8:35 when William Healey fed senior Ryan Mitchell for a goal. Dean increased the lead to three at 10:01 after some good work from Aiden Padian.
Burrillville played its best hockey early in the second period leading to its only goal when, in a four-on-four situation, Dom Savastano outworked the Hawks and created a chance that Cam Menard buried past Zach Marzano. The game remained tied for just 1:58 because Giuliano netted his lone goal to rebuild the three-goal lead.
“We make it very clear in our scheme that we need to block shots and we need to take the point away, but too many pucks from the point were allowed to go through,” Farrell said. “That’s what happened on that goal.”
Chris Cambio, Healey and Mitchell added insurance goals in the final 16 minutes to secure the win.
Nault made 33 saves, while reserve Cam Ducharme made five saves in the third.
