HE WAS THERE FOR ME: Steve Napolillo grateful to have his father Robert by his side during first year as PC's athletic director

PROVIDENCE – Kim English was standing on the stage inside Alumni Hall. The introductory press conference that officially welcomed him as the next Providence men’s basketball head coach was winding down when English singled out the father of athletic director Steve Napolillo.
“We’re going to learn a lot from Steve’s dad,” English declared on the morning of March 29.
Pointing to where Robert Napolillo was sitting, English looked in his direction and referenced a program mantra: “You have an elite mindset. It’s something that we all covet and can only hope to one day truly have.”
The next day, Mr. Napolillo learned his cancer had recurred. Metaphysically, the question of when we die can only be answered by a higher power, one that enabled Steve’s father to witness English address the Friar fan base before a dramatic turn that ultimately led to his final resting place. It was simply something that was meant to happen.
“I told Coach English that my dad probably shouldn’t be alive,” Steve Napolillo shared on a recent weekday morning. “Last year, they only gave him a month or two to live. The only options he had was death or undergoing a 10-hour surgery. The way he looked at it, he wanted to have more time with his kids, his grandkids, his wife, and the Friars.”
Looking back, Robert Napolillo remained on this planet long enough to provide his son with counsel while serving as a valuable sounding board. Life as a first-year AD at a Big East school provided Steve Napolillo with his fair share of challenges – none more so than the chaotic period that ensued when Ed Cooley departed to Georgetown and the days leading up to the hiring of his replacement (English).
The fact that Mr. Napolillo hung in there long enough to see Steve make not one but two pivotal additions to the Friar athletic cabinet could be chalked up to another sign regarding Divine Providence and how it truly works in mysterious ways. Sunday will mark Steve’s first Father’s Day minus Pops, aka his dad, who passed away June 6.
As Steve weighed the pros and cons of filling the coaching vacancies in men’s and women’s basketball, he kept reverting back to what his dad told him. In a nutshell, go with what your gut says about English and Erin Batth, the new PC women’s basketball head coach. If your convictions are strong that these two hold the key to future success, don’t let anything else cloud your judgment.
“I would tell him about these people [English and Batth] and he would say, ‘Steve, you’ve got it.’ That reassurance from a coach or father is the greatest thing you can get in life, I think,” said Steve Napolillo. “Even when I played baseball as a youngster, my dad would tell me to maximize my strengths and minimize my weaknesses. Knowing what fits at Providence College, you need someone who believes in relationships, believes in the community, and believes in working with the administration. You need somebody who can be a partner and show what the Friar family stands for, and that’s what my dad loved about Providence.
“He was there for me.”
Pre-global pandemic, Robert Napolillo would hop on charter flights to Friar away games. Father and son attended World Series contests and Final Fours – more events that provided countless memories between two sports-crazed individuals along with the opportunity to expand horizons beyond Napolillo's immediate family.
“Coach Cooley treated my dad amazingly. He made him feel like he was part of the family. All of the Friar donors became part of his family. He loved them,” said Napolillo.
There have been days over the past few weeks when Steve has thought about calling his father.
“When you lose that, you know how special it was,” he said, “but you learn in moments like this what Providence College means to people. I’m blessed that my dad was able to be on the ride with me to bring Coach English and Coach Batth to Providence and celebrate their press conference. It was God’s way of saying that it was his time, and here we are unfortunately. He fought until he felt we were good.”
After Robert Napolillo’s funeral – held June 10 at Cranston’s Immaculate Conception Church where PC President Rev. Kenneth R. Sicard, Fr. Mark Nowel, and so many members of the Friar community gathered to pay tribute – English left his athletic director a poignant voicemail that makes Steve emotional each time he listens to the message from his head coach.
“I’ll never forget the day of the press conference when your name was called and all of Friartown gave you a standing ovation. I looked right at your dad. I saw the pride, the beaming smile on his face … looking at his son, his baby boy. He turned around and looked at the stands. I’ll never forget that moment shared between you and your dad,” English told Napolillo, words that figure to help soothe him during today's 24-hour period devoted specifically to celebrating fatherhood.
