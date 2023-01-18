Health scare behind him, Kvonn Cramer set to return to Bryant University basketball lineup

SMITHFIELD – After enduring a health scare that placed his availability for the balance of the season in jeopardy, Kvonn Cramer is poised to return to the lineup for the Bryant University men’s basketball team.
The Bulldogs host the New Jersey Institute of Technology on Thursday night (7 p.m. tip). Head coach Jared Grasso confirmed before Wednesday’s practice that Cramer, who last played on Dec. 2, has been cleared medically. The 6-foot-7 forward who’s in his first season with Bryant is expected to be eased back into the fray after sitting out the past 10 games.
“How many minutes … there will be a limit to it. I’m not 100 percent sure what it will be,” said Grasso, noting that Cramer took a major step forward in the past week when he progressed to participating in 5-on-5 drills during practice.
“He looks good. He feels good. We’re monitoring him every day,” added Grasso.
The sight of Cramer flying up and down the court during the portion of Wednesday’s practice that the media viewed was one that didn’t seem possible when it was learned he had been admitted to the intensive care unit of a Cincinnati hospital prior to the Bulldogs’ Dec. 4 non-conference game. What was originally deemed an undisclosed illness was later described as Cramer suffering from flu complications.
After being discharged and spending time at home, Cramer rejoined the Bryant program shortly after Christmas. Just to have him back in the fold and around his teammates was a source of inspiration – the Bulldogs displayed Cramer’s No. 23 jersey on the bench during their Dec. 9 home game against Stony Brook. The question was whether he would be able to make up for lost time after being down for an extended period.
Judging by Grasso declaring that it’s officially game on as far as sliding Cramer back into the rotation, it’s clear that major gains have been made on the all-important health front by a player who was eager to make up for lost time upon rejoining the fold.
“He’s proven that he’s moving back into being in playing shape. He feels good and is chomping at the bit to get out there,” said Grasso. “He wanted to start playing the moment he got back onto campus. He’s a kid who has a passion for it and wants to be on the floor, but he went through something pretty dramatic.
“Those early days when he was in the hospital, it was a scary thing. At that point, you’re not even thinking about basketball. There was a point when we didn’t know if he would be back this year,” Grasso added. “It really is a miracle story. The doctors talked about how quickly he went from being in such bad shape to building his strength back up. Now he’s back doing what he loves to do.”
Before being sidelined for an extended period, Cramer averaged 7.3 ppg on 65 percent shooting. Among Bryant’s big men, he was the top option off the bench.
“It’s definitely crazy to think about the jump from where he was to where he is right now,” said Bryant forward Antwan Walker, the reigning America East Player of the Week.
When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin endured his hold-your-breath moment in the same city where Cramer required serious medical attention, Walker noted it was the little things like communication via FaceTime and keeping a good thought that helped him and his Bryant teammates believe that Cramer would be able to pull through.
“We kept our prayers up and kept talking to him,” said Walker.
Bryant’s 3-2 record in league play is good for a three-way tie for second place. They’ll look to make it three straight wins against an NJIT team that like many America East programs isn’t exactly known for pushing the pace. Per KenPom, Bryant went into Wednesday’s action ranked eighth in adjusted tempo while NJIT is No. 270 nationally.
