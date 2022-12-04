Heat was on at the Ryan Center as PC's Devin Carter plays with father, NBA players watching from the stands

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – Devin Carter didn’t see adulation in the form of hands clapping. The Providence sophomore guard was too busy hopping and skipping back to his team’s bench for a timeout-huddle conversation after turning rip-your-heart-out defense into fast-breaking offense.
Ripe with anticipation, Carter stepped into the passing lane and picked off a pass intended for URI sophomore Brayon Freeman. The final 42 feet of the Ryan Center’s hardwood surface became exclusive real estate to the PC player wearing the No. 22 throwback road jersey. With emphatic punctuation, Carter soared for a two-handed dunk – part of a momentum-seizing 23-6 run that concluded the first half and helped send Providence on its merry way.
The steal-and-slam sequence was witnessed by Carter’s father from his viewing station along the baseline closest to the PC bench. Seated alongside Anthony Carter – a former-NBA-player-now-assistant-coach with the Miami Heat – were two teammates from the same pro basketball franchise.
Boston’s TD Garden can brag about hosting members of the Royal Family after Prince William and Princess Kate sat courtside during last Wednesday’s Celtics-Heat game. With Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler making a fashion statement by donning a full-length sheepskin coat, the Ryan Center decked the holiday halls by laying claim to royalty of the NBA persuasion.
Unlike the royal couple from across the pond, folks could interact with Butler and Saturday’s other guest of note, fellow Miami running mate Kyle Lowry. Both obliged when it came to taking pictures. When a URI student approached Butler and Lowry with a microphone in her possession, both smiled and granted the request of seeking soundbites.
It was one thing for Devin Carter’s father to show up to support his son. The subplot became even juicier when two proven NBA talents joined their assistant coach for what has to qualify as a rare in-person basketball viewing experience from the stands. Speaking to the Call/Times after PC captured its second straight win over in-state rival Rhode Island, the current Friar expressed appreciation for his NBA-themed rooting section.
“It meant a lot because it shows they have love for my dad as well. They respect my dad enough to come to watch me play,” said Devin Carter after stuffing the stat sheet with 10 points, three assists, three rebounds, two steals, and one block in Providence’s 88-74 runaway performance.
The trail of breadcrumbs that ultimately led to a Heat-packed entourage making the trek to the URI campus originated in Boston. Miami took on the Celtics twice over three days last week with both contests taking place at the TD Garden. The second meeting took place Friday night which is when Devin Carter learned his dad would be in attendance for the PC-URI game and would be bringing a few guys with him.
“It was a big blessing because I don’t get to see my dad too much, especially during the season. I just want to take advantage every time I see him,” said Devin Carter. “At the end of the day, that’s the guy I look up to. He got me to where I’m at right now. It meant a lot that he was here.”
Handling guests of this magnitude required a coordinated and hassle-free effort. To that end, Maureen McCarthy – URI’s Associate Athletic Director for Ticketing – and Learfield Sports Properties worked in unison in setting aside three floor seats for a sold-out game. Carter and Lowry walked in together roughly 15 minutes before the 5 p.m. tip, while Butler strolled past press row closer to game time.
Speaking about the perks of having a father who appeared in 623 NBA games over 13 seasons and goes by Miami’s Director of Player Development in addition to assistant coach, Carter said, “It’s a big asset. I get the best of both worlds from him as a player and as a coach based on what he sees. He tells me what he sees and doesn’t sugarcoat it. He tells me straight up. We have a relationship where I don’t take it personally. I understand that he’s trying to help me.”
Having a dad with connections to the NBA has enabled the first-year Friar to cross paths on occasion with Butler and Lowry. For everyone caught stargazing at Saturday’s special guests at the Ryan Center, the looks of awe spoke volumes to the additional layer of excitement to what was already a turbo-charged scene.
To Carter, Butler and Lowry are regular guys who he can lean on now and again.
“Both have been really supportive and always look out for me if I ever need anything,” said Carter. “They’re great friends of mine.”
As for the flashy jacket worn by Butler, Carter smiled before saying, “It stood out for sure.”
Carter’s dad and the Miami players stopped by PC’s locker room after the final horn before departing into the Rhode Island night. A Providence official commemorated the occasion by snapping a photo of Carter standing beside his NBA posse.
Naturally, the next goal is to get Anthony Carter along with Butler and Lowry to check out a game at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Programming note: Providence hosts Creighton on Feb. 14 with the Heat scheduled to play at Brooklyn the following night.
“I want them to experience the AMP. Nothing like the AMP,” said Devin Carter.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
