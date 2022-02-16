BURRILLVILLE — The Burrillville boys basketball team had the right offensive approach in the first quarter of Monday night’s Division II regular-season finale against Johnston – it just took an extra quarter for the tactic to pay off.
Senior forward Michael Hedquist had a size and strength advantage on Panther sophomore forward Neari Vasquez, but the Bronco’s touches early in the first quarter didn’t lead to any points and actually bogged down the offense.
Hedquist sat on the bench the final four minutes of the first quarter and when he returned to the game, he did so with an attacking mindset. Hedquist scored six points and dished out two assists in the quarter to help the Broncos take a lead they would never relinquish. Jaden White scored 18 of his game-high 20 points in the second half and Hedquist added 17 points and five assists in a 59-49 Division II victory at the Broncodome.
“I knew if I got close the basket and went up strong, I was either going to score or I was going to get fouled,” Hedquist said. “We went to me early in the second quarter and it ended up working out. Ever since Dean [Ayotte] went down a few weeks ago I knew I needed to fill his shoes and I’ve been doing it.”
“This game shows our balance,” Burrillville coach Kevin Randall said.
“We’ve had multiple guys score 20 points this year. When you have a team like that where anyone can step up at any time, you’re dangerous. We’re playing our basketball as we go into the playoffs. With Mike, he’s a kid who plays his best basketball once he settles down and he did that after the first quarter.”
Burrillville (10-8 Division II) have won four of its last five games to give itself a chance of hosting a playoff game. If St. Raphael loses one of its last two games the Broncos will be the No. 8 seed and host a game, while the Broncos will travel to Alumni Hall if the Saints find their way past Lincoln and Rogers in their final two games.
“I tell the kids all the time how you respond to adversity says a lot about your character,” Randall said. “We’ve been shut down three times because of COVID and we lost our senior captain to an ankle injury and we’ve still found a way to win basketball games.”
Johnston (8-9 Division II) had a chance to host a preliminary-round game with a victory, but after building a 9-5 advantage following the first quarter, the Panthers couldn’t slow down Hedquist and White. CJ Ragosta scored 13 of his team-high 15 points in the second half, while Derek Salvatore scored nine of his team-high 15 points in the first half.
Salvatore had as many points (five) as the Broncos in the opening quarter to help his side build a four-point lead. Hedquist scored four points in the first 90 seconds of the quarter to tie the game. The game was still tied with 1:02 left in the half when Hedquist scored in the paint. The senior then hit Elijah Diallo in the corner for a 3-pointer to finish off an 8-0 run.
“We all know we can shoot and we all know we can score, the key is finding the open guy,” Hedquist said. “Passing is probably one of my best attributes – honestly.”
All five Bronco starters can shoot, but they deferred to White in the first four minutes of the third quarter and then senior wing delivered. White knocked down three 3-pointers and scored 13 points in the opening 3:53 of the quarter to help his side open up a nine-point lead.
“I didn’t shoot the ball well in the first half, but I was open to start the third quarter, I let it fly and it went in,” White said. “After the first one went in, the floodgates kind of opened.”
“That just shows up the unselfishness of this team because as he got hit, the kids made him the focal point and got him the basketball,” Randall said. “Plus, Jaden’s a smart basketball player and he understood the spacing. He also mixed it up, it wasn’t just that he was hitting 3s. He had a couple of great takes to the rim.”
Hedquist knocked down a pair of 3-pointers late in the quarter – including one at the buzzer – to stretch the lead out to 12. The Panthers turned to Anthony Corsinetti (10 points), Ragosta and Salvatore in the fourth quarter to try to get back into the game.
Corsinetti scored five points early in the quarter to cut the deficit to five, but White and Hedquist each scored five points in the final quarter to subdue the Panthers. Charlie Bergin (seven points) hit a pair of late free throws to ice the game. Senior point guard Wes Cournoyer finished with nine points.
