BURRILLVILLE – The Burrillville hockey team can look at Saturday night’s 3-1 Division I defeat to Bishop Hendricken in one of two ways.
The Broncos can either be frustrated that Hendricken’s talented defensive corps took them out of their game for most of the contest, or the Broncos can take solace in the fact that even though they played poorly for long stretches of the contest, Jack Corrao had the puck on his stick with just 1:35 left in the third period with a chance to send the game to overtime.
Corrao’s chance didn’t find its way past junior goalie Andrew Carr and the Hawks eventually iced the game when Nate Palumbo scored an empty-net goal with just 15 seconds left in the game.
“Give credit to Hendricken because a lot of us not playing well had to do with them,” Burrillville coach David Farrell said. “We looked tired and we just didn’t play well. They’ve always been really good on the forecheck and their forwards make it hard on your defenseman, but this year they also have really smart defenseman who know how to break down your neutral zone system.”
Burrillville (4-2-1 Division I) is no longer guaranteed the No. 2 seed by winning out, but the Broncos know they will host a D-I foe in the single-elimination quarterfinal round with victories in their final two games. The Broncos travel to Smithfield Tuesday afternoon for a 2:45 contest and then finish the regular season against talented Cumberland Friday night at Levy Rink.
“If we don’t play better Tuesday, we could be in trouble because Smithfield is a good team and they look like Smithfield teams of the past,” Farrell said. “They skate around with their hair on fire and play hard.”
Saturday, the Broncos’ only goal came at 11:16 of the opening period when senior captain Ryan Boutiette and junior defenseman Mitchell Farrell created a chance for sophomore forward Jack Farrell to finish. That goal tied the game after Hendricken winger Nick DeFelice opened the scoring at 5:28 after good work from senior defenseman Jack Drohen.
Burrillville killed off a Hendricken power play in the middle of the second period, but the Hawks were given a second extra-man chance later in the period and they made it count. Sophomore all-division forward Owen Leahy created a goal for Matt Moretti with 55 seconds left in the second period for the game-winning goal.
Even though the Broncos didn’t play well, they still had chances to tie the game in the third period. Junior winger Cam DeSante had a chance stopped by Carr and then Corrao had his chance with just 95 seconds left in regulation.
“The whole game we kept looking at the scoreboard and realizing we were only down 2-1 even though we weren’t playing well,” Farrell said. “This is not to take anything away from Hendricken, but we just did not play well enough to win and they had a lot to do with that. We just didn’t have that jump we’ve had this season.”
Palumbo iced the game when he latched on to a loose puck in the neutral zone and scored an empty-net goal with just 15 seconds left in regulation.
Bishop Hendricken 3, Burrillville 1
Bishop Hendricken 1 1 1 – 3
Burrillville 1 0 0 – 1
First period – BH, Nick DeFelice (Jack Drohen), 5:28; B, Jack Farrell (Mitchell Farrell, Ryan Boutiette), 11:12.
Second period – BH, Matt Moretti (Owen Leahy), pp, 14:05.
Third period – BH, Nick Palumbo (unassisted), en, 14:45.
