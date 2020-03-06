CUMBERLAND – Immediately after the National Anthem on Friday night, Lincoln High senior Randall Hien strolled off the Wellness Center hardwood toward his team bench and flashed a determined look to the upper bleachers filled with Lions’ fans.
Anyone who saw the gesture knew why.
“I was looking up at my mom (Patty), my brothers and sisters, Josh Jahnz’s family and my own,” he stated, referring to top-seeded Lincoln’s battle with fourth-ranked Rogers in the Division III semifinals. “I wanted to let them know that we were ready (for the task at hand), but I also wanted to tell Mom I was thinking about my dad.”
His father, Randy – a heralded coach in Lincoln Little League annals – died tragically following a car accident on Sept. 25, 2006 when Randall was still a youngster. That nod, Patty knew, acknowledged he was playing to honor Randy.
And that he did. The younger Hien didn’t lead his club in scoring or any other statistical category, but he didn’t have to. He provided a quiet but energetic spark to the Lions, especially on the defensive end, during a satisfying 52-40 victory over the gritty Vikings before a mammoth crowd.
With the verdict, Lincoln not only improved to 20-4 overall, but also secured a berth in the state championship game slated for the Community College of Rhode Island/Warwick campus at 2:15 p.m., Sunday.
It will play the victor of Friday’s late semifinal between Johnston and St. Patrick’s of Providence.
“This feels great for our entire team,” Hien stated after contributing seven points and ferocious defense. “Coach (Kent Crooks) told us before the game, ‘You’ve worked extremely hard for years to play these 32 minutes, and to earn another 32 is what your goal is.
“He was right,” he added. “As for my dad, I wrote on my sneakers, ‘RIP, Dad. 09/25/06’ before the season started. I know he saw us do this.”
Junior Octavio Brito led the surge with a double-double, including 19 points and 15 boards (with three blocks and three assists), while senior Cody Anter notched three treys en route to 11 points, three caroms and three rebounds; classmate Jahnz had eight points, seven assists, six boards ad three steals; and fellow senior Vinny Nassi seven points and nine rebounds.
For Rogers (15-8), junior wing Roshawn Fleming registered a team-high 14 points, sophomore Bryan Robar 12 and junior Max Newsome 10.
“We wouldn’t have had the kind of season we did without Randall,” Crooks noted afterward. “He came back to us in November after deciding to concentrate on (training for) baseball last winter, and the impact he had on his team was like a shot of B-12 in terms of basketball IQ.
“He asks a million questions to learn more about the game, and he directs kids if there’s any confusion on the floor,” he continued. “That’s where he and Josh are a lot alike … This is our first return to the state championship game since 2006. Last year, we went to the semis but lost to Toll Gate, so I know this means a lot to the guys.”
Jahnz put it a different way.
“This means the whole world to me, to all of us,” he grinned. “I’ve been playing basketball my whole life, and to finally make it to a state championship, it’s just incredible. Now we just have to finish.”
According to Brito, Crooks made it clear to his crew before the opening tip it had to do a better job of rebounding than it had in its previous meeting with the Vikings, a 17-point defeat in Newport.
“He said we gave up way too many second-chance points, and that’s what led to the loss,” Brito said. “I thought we did pretty well in that department. We gave up a few second-chance baskets, but not that many. We were better, but we still need to improve.”
Amazingly, fans only witnessed one tie and two lead changes, so the score remained relatively close throughout the first session and into the second. In the initial 16, the “visitors” trailed 8-2 early on, but staged an 11-1 flurry in the span of 4:10 to snag a 13-9 advantage after a Robar trey with 6:11 remaining before the break.
The Lions, however, immediately responded with an Anter bomb 45 ticks later, and that ignited an 11-0 burst (thanks in part to three turnovers) in 2:58. Ironically, it “ended” on another Anter trifecta. They actually had its largest lead of the stanza on Nassi’s lay-in with 33.1 left (23-15), though Robar’s three down the stretch knifed it to 23-18 at intermission.
A mere 2:40 into the final half, Newsome drained a reverse layup to cut the LHS lead to 25-22. Rogers, however, wouldn’t get that close again.
Nassi canned a pull-up 10-footer, Brito a trey, Jahnz a layup and a beautiful Jahnz-to-Nassi baseline drive to create an 11-2 flurry in only 2:10. That last bucket had landed Lincoln a 36-24 cushion, and the Vikings would never get closer than nine, the last time after a Fleming baseline hook to make it 43-34 with 2:27 remaining in regulation.
Two Anter “freebies” and a conventional three-point play by Brito sealed the triumph. On that particular sequence, with 1:49 left, he blew past three defenders down the lane and rolled in a lay-in, then splashed the foul shot for the 48-34 lead.
“That (11-2) run was fueled by execution; that was it,” Crooks stated. “We called a timeout early in the second, and it was a pick-and-pop screen for Octavio; he buried the three, and he did because it was perfect execution.
“Those are the types of plays you need to forge a lead, or – in this case – get a bigger lead.”
**
ROGERS (40) – Bryan Robar 5 0-0 12, Max Newsome 4 2-2 10l Edwin Connelly 1 0-0 2, Roshawn Fleming 6 2-2 14, Darian Piker 0 0-0 0, Tyrese Lawton 1 0-0 2, Mason Bunker 0 0-0 0, Donovan Wright 0 0-0 0, Izayah King 0 0-0 0, Tyler Davis 0 0-0 0, Mike Weaver 0 0-0 0, Jamaal Reid 0 0-0 0; totals 17 4-6 40.
LINCOLN (52) – Randall Hien 3 0-2 7, Octavio Brito 6 6-6 19, Cody Anter 3 2-2 11, Vinny Nassi 3 1-2 7, Josh Jahnz 2 3-6 8, Aiden Bridges 0 0-0 0, Kyle Wilson 0 0-0 0 Andrew Bugera 0 0-0 0, Jaeden DaCruz 0 0-0 0, Fabio DeCarvalho 0 0-0 0, Dylan Balon 0 0-0 0, Marcus Mensah 0 0-0 0, Elaijah Cardoso 0 0-0 0; totals 17 12-18 52.
Three-point field goals: Robar 2, Anter 3, Hien, Brito, Jahnz.
Halftime: Lincoln, 23-18.
