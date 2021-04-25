BURRILLVILLE — At some point in a championship season, a football team is going to encounter some adversity and have to find a way to overcome it.
For the Cumberland and Burrillville football teams, that moment came in Saturday’s Division I-A regular-season title game at Alumni Field. After both teams dominated their only two games against I-A opponents, the Clippers and Broncos finally faced an opponent that could punch back.
The Broncos scored the game’s first 13 points, but Cumberland back-up quarterback Ryan Larsen threw a pair of second-half touchdown passes to give the Clippers a one-point lead early in the fourth quarter. Burrillville had the final response and it came from all-division running back Bobby Thatcher, who rushed for a 52-yard touchdown to put the Broncos ahead for good.
Wes Cournoyer not only threw a touchdown pass, but also picked off a pair of passes – including the game-clinching snag with 1:25 left – to lift the Broncos to a 19-14 victory and the 1-A title.
“This is just what we do in Burrillville,” Cournoyer said after completing 14 of 19 passes for 93 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to Michael Hedquist. “We just know how to win. We trust each other and we’re always the more prepared team and we believe in our coaches. We always just find a way to get it done.”
“This is just an accomplishment and a testament to the program and just everyone here,” Thatcher said. “Everyone from the scout team to the starters, it’s just that will to want to win every single game and be the best we can be. It’s just a big deal.”
Burrillville (3-2, 3-1 Division I-A) has now won five straight regular-season titles in three divisions. The Broncos won the 2016 and 2017 Division III regular-season titles and Super Bowl titles. They moved up to Division II and produced a pair of incredible seasons to secure regular-season titles and trips to the semifinals. And, in their first season in Division I in program history, the Broncos overcame a trio of Division I stalwarts to win the regular-season title outright.
The Broncos’ reward for winning the title is a date with East Greenwich in the D-I semifinals on Saturday at Alumni Field at noon.
“That’s five straight and six out of seven for us,” Burrillville coach Gennaro Ferraro said. “This means a lot to this program, it really does. Our responsibility as players and coaches is to extend the legacy of the program – I take that to heart and talk about it all the time to the boys. Winning all of these in a row is not a burden, it’s something they look forward to. This group is an unbelievable group of boys.”
Cumberland (2-2, 2-2 Division I-A) simply couldn’t move the ball in the first half and trailed by 13 points early in the second half. Clipper coach Josh Lima made a change at quarterback and installed Larson, who promptly led his team on a pair of scoring drives. The senior completed eight of his 14 passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns, but he threw three interceptions on his last five passes.
Sophomore running back Jo’el Baker provided a spark in the second half with a team-high 39 yards on five carries, while Davis Matos also ran the ball well in the final two quarters. The loss means the Clippers head to Central in the D-I semifinals.
“We’ve been playing well in the second half of games and it’s a great team with good kids who fight and stay together,” Lima said. “I felt like we were just slow in the first half. We played slow and I don’t know what it was. We had a great week of prep and we were flying around and then we got here and I felt like we were just a little slow to start the game.”
Burrillville didn’t score in its loss to Power Four squad North Kingstown last week, and that streak continued into the second quarter of Saturday’s game. The Broncos tried to move the ball with Thatcher and a short passing game, but linebacker Patrick Conserve and the Clippers were up for the challenge.
The home side caught a break late in the second quarter when Cournoyer picked off junior Jaden Pimental at the Clipper 30-yard line. Burrillville needed nine plays, but they finally found the end zone when Thatcher scored on a two-yard run and Noah Jenks kicked the extra point to send the Broncos into halftime up 7-0.
Cumberland was its own worse enemy again early in the third quarter when Richard Cardone blocked a punt to set the Broncos up at the Clipper 17-yard line. After an incomplete pass, Cournoyer connected with Hedquist for a 17-yard score to extend the lead to 13 points.
And then the Clippers started to look like the team that blanked Shea and East Providence. Lima allowed Larson to use his athleticism to extend plays and find open receivers. The senior connected on all five of his passes on the next drive, culminating in a 24-yard touchdown pass to Marc DiSalvo to cut the deficit to six.
The Clippers took their only lead of the game 1:01 into the fourth quarter when Larson connected with Josh Melo for a 26-yard score. In a moment of clairvoyance, Lima – a former wide receiver – called the exact pass and catch seconds prior to the snap.
“Once they rolled up in coverage, I knew that’s where we wanted to go,” Lima said. “I thought that was going to be the game-winner. That’s stuff we practice where if they roll up in certain coverages where to go with it. He threw a good ball, but, again, we didn’t make enough plays.”
Burrillville had an answer and it came from a player who has been a part of the last four regular-season titles. Thatcher took a toss to the right and – after a superb block by Dean Ayotte to seal the edge – found open grass and raced 52 yards for the title-clinching touchdown. The senior finished the afternoon with 97 tough yards on 19 carries and a pair of touchdowns.
“I knew we needed a big play at that point, so my mind was set to just get a touchdown and just try and get the lead back,” Thatcher said. “When I saw the hole, I just put it into fifth gear and kept running.”
“Bobby just found a seam and when that happens, no one’s catching him,” Cournoyer said.
The Clippers still had a couple of chances to retake the lead, but Conor Driscoll, Ayotte and Cournoyer all produced interceptions in the final nine minutes to secure the victory. Cournoyer’s second pick, which earned him the team’s turnover belt, came with just under a minute left to allow the Broncos to go to victory formation to secure the I-A title.
“The boys did a good job understanding patterns of plays late in the second half and they adapted to what Cumberland was doing really well,” Ferraro said.
Cumberland 0 0 7 7 – 14
Burrillville 0 7 6 6 – 19
First quarter
No scoring
Second quarter
B – Bobby Thatcher 2-yard run (Noah Jenks kick), 0:53
Third quarter
B – Michael Hedquist 17-yard catch from Wes Cournoyer (run failed), 8:30.
C – Marc DiSalvo 24-yard catch from Ryan Larson (Owen Molis kick), 4:30.
Fourth quarter
C – Josh Melo 26-yard catch from Larson (Molis kick), 10:59.
B – Thatcher 52-yard run (pass fails), 9:10.
