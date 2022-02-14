Before the Mount St. Charles Hockey Academy U18 team even took the Northford Ice Pavilion ice for Sunday's Northeast Pack title game with a high-octane Bishop Kearney Selects team, Mount believed they were a team of destiny.
And it had nothing to do with that day's game.
The night before on the western edge of Connecticut, Mount clinched the Prep Hockey Conference East Division title when South Kent downed Northwood. The win meant Mount earned a bye into the semifinals in the PHC tournament later this month at Shattuck St. Mary's.
Armed with that knowledge, Mount took the ice and found a way to overcome yet another deficit in a tournament final. After falling behind by a pair of goals early in the second period, Mount stormed back with three goals in succession thanks to three different lines. The star of the weekend, senior winger Cam O'Neill, added an empty-net goal to lead Mount to a 4-2 victory and their fifth tournament title of a dream season.
“We feel like we're a team of destiny this year and all the kids are buying in,” Mount coach Matt Plante said Sunday night. “We've won five championships and we're building for the PHC event later in the month at Shattuck. I believe the key to what we're doing is getting the guys to believe it. I'm really proud of the effort again today because when we were down 2-0, we still believed we were going to win it.”
The U18 team wasn't the only No. 2 ranked team in the country to return up Interstate 95 with another banner to hang at Adelard Arena. The rampant U15 team used shootout goals from standout forwards James Hagens and Sacha Boisvert to defeat Pittsburgh Pens Elite, 5-4. JJ Monteiro scored a pair of goals and Chase Stefanek scored another in the second period to lead the U15 team to their fourth tournament title of the season.
The talented U14 team advanced to Sunday morning's tournament final but couldn't dig their way out of an early hole and dropped a 7-4 decision to the Pens Elite. Egan Beveridge, Nic Whitehead, Conrad Fondrk and Liam Kilfoil scored goals in the defeat.
The U18 team, which is now 37-8-4 this season, was the No. 1 seed in the tournament after O'Neill scored a hat trick in a 3-2 win over the New Jersey Rockets and then goalie Jack Spicer made nine saves in a shootout in a 4-3 win over BK Selects Friday night. Spicer and Peter Sterling have been superb in net since combining to allow 11 goals in three True Prep Cup games.
In the last 10 games, the goalies have combined to allow 17 goals and Mount is 8-1-1 in those contests. The team has won 17 of its last 19 games.
“Ever since the True Cup they've been outstanding,” Plante said. “Both of their save percentages have gone above .920 and their goals against has gone down below 2.5. They've been big for us in the last five weeks and I feel like they're more focused and locked in. They're both tracking the puck very well. Pete's cleaned up his rebound control and absorbing pucks well. Spicer just competes and makes saves.”
Sterling earned the win in Saturday's 4-1 semifinal win over Pens Elite and Spicer was solid Sunday, but BK Selects grabbed the lead late in the first period on a power-play goal and then the kids from Rochester, N.Y. doubled their lead early in the second. Undeterred, Mount went into the third period with the lead thanks to three goals from three different lines.
The top line cut the deficit in half when O'Neill won a puck battle and played the puck into space to create a two-on-one for Jason Stefanek. The Dartmouth-bound center caught the goalie playing for a pass and ripped a shot into the net.
Mount tied the game moments later when Brandon Crowell created a turnover with a great forecheck and found Matt Lewis for a goal.
“I call that line the X-factor,” Plante said. “That Matt Lewis line has been great since we returned from Christmas break. All three of those guys [Crowell, Lewis and Trevor Kruczek] play hard and heavy. They're gritty and they compete on every shift. That line scored at least once in every game and that's important because you don't see many teams that can find scoring from three lines.”
Ryan O'Connell put his team ahead for the first time all afternoon when he received the puck right off the draw from Zach Aben and found the net through a screen.
Spicer made a crucial save early in the third period when BK Selects broke in on a two-on-zero while shorthanded. O'Neill chased down a Micah Berger clearance in the final minute of the game and scored into an empty net to secure the title.
“We work hard and we try to play with structure and have good habits and good details,” Plante said. “These are things we preach every day in practice. It's a combination of those things and we've gotten better as a team. It was just a matter of time in this game before we got going and started taking advantage of our chances.”
Plante also praised the play of his shorthanded blue line that was without the services of Niagara-bound Dylan Shane. Mount junior Seth Constance, along with Joe Peters, Lincoln's Tommy DelFarno, Cranston's Jacob Costa, Gregg Peltz and Andrew Throndson logged plenty of minutes in the three-day event.
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
