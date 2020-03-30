Longtime Cumberland High girls’ softball coach Marty Crowley could tell his players were “chomping at the bit” to begin practice for the upcoming Division I campaign even before the first session started.
That happened to be Wednesday afternoon, March 11, the first date allowable by R.I. Interscholastic League rules.
“We went back with pitchers and catchers as we were allowed to; we had a couple of really good days of practice,” Crowley recalled. “I think the girls were all thinking ahout the opportunity to improve upon last year when we lost in the first round of the playoffs to East Providence.
“They knew we were a veteran team and we’re looking forward to getting it going fast.”
That all ended, of course, when schools closed due to coronavirus concerns. Obviously, when schools close, so do sports, and that includes practices, etc. In this case, even captains’ practices aren’t allowed, so all that leaves coaches in a bind. They’re not allowed to coach their athletes, but does that mean they can’t advise them about how to work out on their own?
“Some of my kids at North Smithfield have reached out to me and asked if they should get together, and I told them that the Interscholastic League was recommending they do not, that they shouldn’t be together in groups,” explained Northmen varsity baseball skipper Jon Leddy. “I told them it’s not worth doing it.
“At the same time, these kids are teenagers; we’ve got some pretty good kids, but they’re also competitive, so some of them I know are going to want to train on their own. They may go running, and I’m sure some of them will be out throwing with a friend or teammate.”
Noted Tolman baseball mentor Theo Murray: “I’ve had some conversations with some of my players; I have Google Classroom, which is something like a little on-line message board. I have one with my team. All teachers (as of last Monday) are going to be using the same thing to teach their students at home; it’s all part of the social distancing.
“Kids who have asked me about training, I’ve told them at this point that (Executive Director) Tom Mezzanotte and the rest of the Interscholastic League is following what the governor is saying, that we’re on hold for at least the next two weeks.
“I very much appreciate what he’s doing, and this is a glimmer of hope we’ll still have a season,” he added. “They don’t want kids congregating, but I have told some of my players if they have an older brother or sister and you want to go out and throw or run, then go ahead. Or if they have a net, go take some hacks off a tee or go out for a run to gain some conditioning, but to keep the numbers way down.
“And on You Tube, you can look up baseball-related exercises to do. If you’ve got a treadmill, run on it. If you’ve got a big back yard, do some sprints. You have to be creative during something like this. This is new to all of us. Education is all about learning on the fly, and that’s what we’re going.”
Area coaches remain hopeful there will be a season in their respective sports, but those in the realms of baseball and fast-pitch softball are fearful of a couple of things: First, how will they stretch out their starting pitchers if the campaign doesn’t kick in relatively quickly; and, second, how will it affect hitters’ and fielders’ timing.
“I was looking at the state of Massachusetts, and they’re out of school until at least April 27,” Leddy said. “Say we were able to start then, we’d still need time to get them ready (according to Murray, RIIL mandates that every team must conduct 10 or ore practices before playing its first game).
“With pitchers, you need time to stretch them out; I mean, they’re not going out I the first game and throw five or six innings,” he added. “It wouldn’t be good for the kid. Conceivably, you can get a kid ready in a couple of weeks.
“Generally, we usually get the season going after two, two-plus weeks (of workouts) anyway. In fact, we’re usually having scrimmages after seven-10 days to see where we stand, but you have to hold a pitcher to an inning of two (due to the pitch-count rule).
“Say we came back in early May, I’d like to think we could swing a five-week season, though we’d probably have to reduce the number of league games we play. We’d also probably have to play more games per week, which wouldn’t be an issue unless you didn’t have a very deep staff.
“As for hitting, that’s tough, because it’s all timing; it’s such a short season anyway, and if you’re in a slump, you may not have time to break out of it … Could we go to mid-June. That would be difficult because late May and June are nightmares to begin with. You’ve got proms, Senior Nights, graduations, other school events, there’s so much going on.
“But I will say that if you’re lucky enough to make it to the divisional state final, you’re usually playing after graduation anyway.”
***
Leddy indicated he can’t tell his players to train, but did say he hopes his pitchers are running and throwing, and the others conditioning, perhaps doing some fielding and batting drills on their own.
Ron LaBree, the St. Raphael Academy varsity softball head coach, mentioned his school never got the chance for pitchers and catchers to report to the inaugural official practice on March 11 because the school already had closed.
He, however, did say that if RIIL officials relaxed that mandate of 10 practices before playing a game, he believes a suitable season could be held, even if it started as late as the first week of May.
“I think we’d probably need five or six really good days of practice, and I’m talking outside, not in the gym,” he stated. “With baseball, it’s worse because it has pitch-count rules they’ve got to abide by. Now, can we have a league (softball) season that lasts three weeks? Probably, if you’re going four times a week, that’s 12 games. The only problem is that would be tough, too.
“We’d be OK because I have a built-in convenience because I have more than one pitcher, but not every team does. If you have one pitcher going all four games in a week, that’s a lot; some may say too much.
“Anyway, if we don’t get back to it by the end of April, or latest the beginning of May, then there probably shouldn’t be a season,” he added.
“If that’s the case, I’d feel so badly for the seniors. A lot of those kids, that’s what they look forward to their whole senior year – putting together a great season and being recognized on Senior Day.”
Crowley indicated he believes teams, even in softball, would not a minimum of seven-10 days of training before a campaign could begin.
“It’s a safety issue more than anything, not just pitchers, where you have to make sure they’re in shape, stretched out and ready to go, but other positions, too,” Crowley offered. “All the players need to have been doing some running, getting conditioning. You have to make sure nobody throws out their arms.”
On the upside, he said, because most spring athletes have already participated in a winter sport, some would come in relatively conditioned. On the down, not all of them did, so coaches would have to rush that conditioning phase. That’s hardly ideal.
“If we can’t go, if we don’t have a season, sadness isn’t the word to describe it (as) it doesn’t give (the situation) justice,” he continued. “I’d feel so bad for the kids, for the seniors especially.”
He nevertheless perked up.
“Can we have a four-week season? Sure. In softball you could. With baseball, it would be tougher because of the rules concerning pitch counts. The depth of your team would really come into play … My guess is if we start playing games in late April, we’d have just under five weeks to get the season in. You’d have to shorten the season and maybe the playoffs, make them all single elimination.
“The thing is, the interscholastic league is doing everything it can to deliver these kids a spring season, but – unfortunately – the mitigating circumstances are bigger than all of us. My game plan right now is to remain hopeful we’ll all be on the field as soon as possible.”
Murray seemed even more upbeat.
“I’m on the executive board for the R.I. Baseball Coaches Association and a past president,” he stated, adding Richard Grenier of West Warwick is the current president; Matt McGuire of Portsmouth is the vice president; Dave (“Doc”) Hanson of Scituate the secretary; and Anthony Parrillo of Ponaganset the treasurer.
“I’m pretty certain that if we start approaching where there’s a glimmer of hope, then we’ll all meet with the executive director of the RIIL [Mezzanotte] and (South Kingstown AD Terry Lynch, who chairs the baseball committee) will be in on it, too. If there’s a chance (at playing), I’m sure we’ll have modify some things, we’ll all discuss it, and I’m confident if there’s time available, we’ll get something going.
“This is still weeks away, but those are the people in charge of making those decisions (at least for baseball). Of course, we’ll also have to be back in school. We’ll discuss shorter pitch counts; we’d have to make some on-the-fly decisions, but we’re a very strong group.
“Everyone wants all these kids to have this opportunity to compete, especially the seniors who are so deserving.”
