HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Cumberland banking on depth to pay off in major way

CUMBERLAND – The turnout for this year’s Cumberland High footbal team was exceptional. Carrying a roster that’s pushing 90 players speaks volumes to a well-heeded response to the culture that’s been built brick-by-brick under head coach Josh Lima.
For those coaches who might be envious of the oodles of depth that Lima has at his disposal, he has a message for you.
“It’s hard,” said the coach.
Fortunately, Lima has enough assistant coaches that in turn allows the players to be broken up into position or age-specific groups. Still, not everyone can wear a varsity uniform come gameday – mainly because there aren’t enough to go around. During last Friday’s Injury Fund contest, a group of ninth graders stood on the sideline at Tucker Field in jerseys that in past years were worn by the junior varsity.
“We want our numbers to be high, but once you break that 70-player range, you’ve got to really plan practice not just for the varsity but the entire program,” said Lima. “Each player knows the expectation is to come out each day and work hard, but the goal is to play as many kids as we can throughout the JV season.”
A good place to start when honing in on the core of Clippers who are seeking to lead the program to a Super Bowl appearance for the first time since 2013 – the year before Lima arrived – is senior Patrick Conserve. Already holding Division I offers from Central Connecticut and URI, Conserve spent the offseason transforming his body in anticipation of wreaking havoc on both sides of the ball.
Conserve will continue his dual role of offensive guard and defensive end. Don’t be surprised if he’s dropped back to linebacker in an effort to take advantage of his athleticism.
“We can move him around depending on the matchup,” said Lima. “He’s such a good football player.”
At quarterback, the Clippers turn to sophomore Evan Spencer. A year ago, Lima was excited about using Spencer in a variety of ways. This year, the hope is that Cumberland can be a bit more dynamic in attacking downfield after struggling in that department last season.
“He’s a good athlete,” said Lima about Spencer.
It’s running-back-by-committee with senior Miguel Garcia the most experienced member of the unit. Seniors James Titre and Patrick Giroux along with junior Andy Ray are also in the mix.
“Garcia shows up every day and works hard and grinds it out,” said Lima.
The aforementioned depth extends to the receiving corps. Seniors Tayee Meerbott, Ryan Bourke, Andrew Ramos, Milton Giard, and Ryan Gallant will be joined by sophomores Logan Fay and Andrew Nocera plus freshman Ty Torinao.
“We feel like everyone can play,” said Lima when assessing his receivers.
Besides Converse, the offensive line will consist of junior Ayden Goldstein at center. Senior Gianmarco Bustos is another option at guard and center. The list of possibilities also includes juniors Brady Gaulin, Aiden Fitzgerald, and Ethan Delgado along with senior Ryan Titus, Shane Meerbott, and Jared Ptaszek.
Sophomore Andrew Brennan is the top option at tight end with the door also open for Meerbott and Ptaszek to make an impact at that position.
“We’re trying to get guys to understand multiple positions that if the need arises, they’re ready to play,” said Lima.
Defensively, those not named Conserve who are competing for roles on the offensive line will be in the mix for reps on the D-line. Another defensive piece to monitor is sophomore Ayden Woods.
At linebacker, you have Garcia and Conserve along with senior Patrick Giroux, junior Andrew Brennan, junior Alex Gaynor, sophomore Ryan Snodgrass, and freshman Ethan Bruck.
The secondary will consist of members of the receiving group plus sophomore Aidan Ray.
“Usually, you have three or four guys who can play and if one of them goes down, you’re wondering where you’re going to turn to,” said Lima. “This year, the depth has been fantastic.”
Three options to handle the kicking duties are juniors Dylan Pichel and Brian Gonzalez along with Spencer. Nocera along with the Ray brothers and Taye Meerbott will be in line to return kicks. Additional possibilities include Fay, Gallant, and Torinao.
Based in Division II-A, Cumberland will play three of its first four games on the road with the home opener not until Sept. 30 against Burrillville.
2022 CUMBERLAND SCHEDULE
Sept. 9, at Somerset Berkley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16, at East Greenwich, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24, at East Providence, 10:30 a.m.
Sept. 30, vs. Burrillville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7, at St. Raphael, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14, vs. Cranston West, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 21, at North Kingstown, 7 p.m.
Oct. 28, vs. Mount Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Nov. 24, at Woonsocket, 10 a.m.
