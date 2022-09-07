HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: For North Smithfield/Mount St. Charles, it's full speed ahead

NORTH SMITHFIELD – For the most part, the storm clouds that hovered over the North Smithfield/Mount St. Charles co-op football team for the majority of the summer have scattered.
The investigation into alleged hazing activity involving team members that dates back to last spring remains open, yet it’s been full speed ahead since head coach Jeff Paiva and his staff received the green light to gather as a unit after being required to stay apart during the summer period leading up to the first official day of practice.
For a group that was in the news for all the wrong reasons, the Northmen/Mounties have the opportunity to author a more uplifting tale based on how they perform on the field during the weeks ahead.
“They’ve used what happened as a rallying point to come together as a family,” said Paiva, entering his second season at the helm. “In terms of football, they know every rep is an opportunity to be seen and get on the field.”
The members of last year’s NSMSC squad remember sustaining a blowout on the road to Chariho in the league opener (41-0). When the Division III playoffs rolled around, the co-op squad ventured to the same school and gave the Chargers all they could handle before falling, 28-14. To Paiva, the fact that the Northmen/Mounties did not throw in the towel and kept on plowing ahead helped to define what ultimately was a playoff season.
Should a slow start arise this season, Paiva hopes what took place in 2021 helps to put everything in proper perspective.
“One of the staples of our program is to be better today than we were yesterday. Last year’s team exemplified that,” said Paiva. “For those around last year, they know what to expect. It’s that steady climb, but these guys [on this year’s team] have no quit in them. They won’t hang their heads. The heart that’s in each one’s chest won’t allow it. They give me everything they’ve got and I can’t ask for much more than that.”
A dual-threat quarterback who throws lefthanded, senior Cole Vowels is his team’s equivalent of the Alpha and the Omega. He led last year’s team in passing and rushing. A big season from Vowels is imperative if NSMSC is going to make noise in Division III-A this season.
“Huge part of our offense,” said Paiva. “He sees the football field really well. I only have to call about half the play and he finishes it. He knows exactly what I’m thinking at all times. I’m happy with the way he’s progressed and be disappointed when he graduates, but I’m happy to have him right now.”
Senior captain Zach Kerrigan was an outside receiver last year but will move inside this season, occupying the role previously held by Nate Tessier, who graduated and is now a freshman playing football at Salve Regina. Senior Issiah Chauvin becomes an outside pass-catching option while classmate Gabe Corriveau is leading the charge to become the slot receiver.
Now in his second year in the program after previously playing soccer, T.J. Smith is one of the running backs who will be counted on by Paiva. With Vowels owning the ability to make things happen with his feet, don’t be surprised at times to see Smith flexed out at receiver.
Sophomore Marcus Taborda along with seniors Dylan Pate and Ryan Stets are additional options in the backfield.
Paiva described his offensive line “as a bunch of moving parts.” Junior Cooper Carlson will be joined by senior Abdul Shaker, and senior C.J. Rapoza. A pair of ninth graders – Chris Lagasse and Julian Kodos – have made enough strides that Paiva feels comfortable throwing both out there. The same group of five will figure on the defensive line along with Pate and Stets. Junior Nickeli Alger is an option at D-line and linebacker.
“We have a bunch of guys who are looking to find roles,” said Paiva.
The linebacking rotation includes Smith and Corriveau with Paiva hoping that sophomore Marcus Taborda can come in and provide a steady hand. The cornerbacks will be Kerrigan and junior Aidan O’Neill with Vowels and Chauvin at safety. Freshman Ethan Corriveau is expected to provide depth in the secondary.
Vowels is back as the punter whole Carlson came on late last season as the field-goal kicker. Gabe Corriveau represents another option in the kicking department.
Smith will back there returning punts and kickoffs with Kerrigan also expected to see time in an effort to relieve of Smith’s workload.
“We have some freshmen who have an opportunity to jump in there on special teams and help us,” said Paiva.
2022 NORTH SMITHFIELD/MOUNT ST. CHARLES SCHEDULE
Sept. 9, vs. Ponaganset, 6 p.m. -
Sept. 16, at Lincoln, 6 p.m.
Sept. 23, at Toll Gate, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 30, vs. Classical, 6 p.m.
Oct. 7, at Tolman, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14, vs. Coventry, 6 p.m.
Oct. 22, at Chariho, Noon
Oct. 28, vs. Middletown, 6 p.m.
Nov. 24, at Scituate, TBA
