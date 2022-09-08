HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: New era dawning in Burrillville

BURRILLVILLE – Head coach Gennaro Ferraro didn’t mince words when describing the new day that’s dawning for his Burrillville High football program.
“We’ve got a lot of new kids,” said Ferraro.
There are plenty of holes that needed to be filled after graduation resulted in the depature of mainstays Wes Cournoyer, Carlo Acquisto, Michael Hedquist, Ben DiChario, and Dean Ayotte. The Broncos return just five players who saw time on both sides of the ball.
“We have the makings of the next great group, but the expectation is to win right now. It doesn’t change and the players know that,” said Ferraro. “They share the same willingness to compete and the same desire to win as the groups we’ve had in the past.
“We’re just young, meaning we [as coaches] have to be more tolerant of mistakes and hiccups, but we’re trying to place them in the best positions to be successful,” the coach added. “Hopefully the kids continue to develop while trying to figure it out. They’ve played together at the youth level and that has its merit when it comes to understanding the grind of the season.”
Competing out of Division II-A means that Burrillville will match up against teams that like the Broncos were previously in Division I (Cumberland, East Greenwich, Cranston West, East Providence) and teams that used to call Division II home (St. Raphael, Mount Pleasant).
Sophomore Logan Gelinas steps in to fill the quarterback void. Ferraro noted a point of emphasis was made to make sure Gelinas received all the reps during the summer and preseason in preparing him to take over a position that was previously manned by Cournoyer.
“He’s ready to go,” said Ferraro about Gelinas.
Youth will also be served at running back with sophomore Leland Kelleher. Jacob Woodlock was a natural tailback who shifted to offensive guard last season after Burrillville found itself shorthanded in the lineman department. A senior, Woodlock will be back there taking handoffs this season.
“Both of them bring different elements to the table,” said Ferraro.
For Gelinas, there figures to be a comfort level when dropping back to pass and looking in the direction of senior Eli Diallo. A physical guard who never shies away from contact on the hardwood, Diallo owns the size and strength to go up and win those 50/50 battles – a hit with any quarterback.
Rounding out the receiving unit will be senior Tyler Kenney along with sophomores Jack DiChiaro, Norman Soullier, and Danny DelMonaco.
“Kenny and Diallo are the only ones with experience,” said Ferraro.
The offensive line will consist of senior Xavier Iaciofano, sophomore Kyler Fague, senior Aiden Lindgren, junior Ethan Murphy, senior Alex Pearson, and sophomore Cameron Laramee. Iaciofano missed time last season after suffering a broken wrist. Lindgren and Murphy are holdovers from the 2021 Broncos.
“In terms of experience, the strength of our offense will be our line,” said Ferraro.
Flipping to the opposite side of the ball, the defensive line will consist of many of the same names who are being counted on to keep Gelinas upright and open up running lanes for Kelleher and Woodlock.
“We’ll have some subs come in to give those guys a break, but we’re still developing them,” said Ferraro.
Kelleher and Laramee are part of the linebacking crew with the secondary in the hands of Diallo, DiChiaro, Kenney, and DelMonaco.
“Iron man football, baby,” said Ferraro, noting the Broncos welcomed 39 players at the onset of preseason camp.
DelMonaco will be tasked with all aspects related to kicking while Kelleher will field kickoffs and punt returns.
2022 BURRILLVILLE SCHEDULE
Sept. 9, at Barrington, 6 p.m.
Sept. 17, vs. Cranston West, Noon
Sept. 23, at Mount Pleasant, 6 p.m.
Sept. 30, at Cumberland, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8, vs. East Greenwich, Noon
Oct. 15, vs. Central Noon
Oct. 21, at East Providence, 6 p.m.
Oct. 29, vs. St. Raphael, Noon
Nov. 24, at Ponaganset, 10 a.m.
