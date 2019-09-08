BURRILLVILLE — The Burrillville football team is breaking in five new offensive linemen – no excuses.
The Broncos are choosing between a pair of underclassmen quarterbacks without any meaningful varsity experience – no excuses.
Only six starters from last season’s team that came up a few inches short of playing in the Division II Super Bowl are back in 2019 – no excuses.
It should be a rebuilding season for a program that advanced to the Super Bowl every season from 2014-2017 before last season’s heartbreaking defeat to East Greenwich in the Division II semifinals. Instead, coach Gennaro Ferraro is demanding the same high standard from this season’s group that he demanded every group he’s coached.
“We’re going to be young, but we’re going to be competitive and we’re going to be prepared,” Ferraro said after practice last week at Eccleston Field. “It’s one of those deals where we’ve had a good run and we plan to keep doing it, but we’re going to do it with these set of guys.
“We need to develop and we need to allow for our young guys to develop. We need to understand where they need to develop the most and where we can just let them play. As coaches, we have to do a good job of understanding our kids’ strengths.”
The biggest reason for Burrillville’s success this decade is stability at the quarterback position. From Isaiah DeSilva to Zach Lefebvre to Jake Gelinas over the last two seasons, the Broncos have been blessed with an elite quarterback who understands what Ferraro is trying to do on offense. Gelinas was an All-State quarterback last season, but now he’s playing at UMass-Dartmouth.
Junior Jack Bergin, who saw playing time in blowouts last season, and sophomore Wesley Cournoyer are competing for the starting spot. Ferarro pointed out the two bringing vastly different skill sets to the position, and whoever isn’t selected to start will likely see time as a receiver.
“They’ve been competing and having a great camp and splitting time 50-50 throughout camp,” Ferraro said. “Whoever wins the job is going to be a good player for us. Are they where Jake was at the beginning of his junior year developmentally? I would say they’re near the same spot because we try to manufacture the same type of player. Our offense will be different because Jake was a different type of player.”
Whoever wins the starting job will have the luxury of time of the best skill position players in the entire state. Junior running back Bobby Thatcher, who was the offensive star in the Broncos’ upset win over Westerly last season, will be the feature back. Thatcher will also be a key cog on a young, undersized defensive unit.
Thatcher will be aided in the backfield sophomore Carlo Acquisto and senior Nick Roy.
“I think Bobby corrects a lot of problems,” Ferraro said. “He’s just a great teammate and he’ll do whatever we ask him to do. If we throw the ball 50 times, he’ll be happy. If we make him run it 50 times, he’ll be happy. He’s just a great teammate and very coachable. He’s exciting to watch.”
The running back will be running behind an offensive line that will be completely green after the graduation of players like Brandon Dichiaro and Robert Barnes. This season’s line will likely feature Kolby Stockwell, Ricky Cardon, Conor Driscoll, Luke Hetu and Luke Wilson. Wilson is the only starter who saw some varsity action on the line in 2018. The tight end will be Dean Ayotte.
While it might seem like a daunting challenge to break in five new starters on the line, it actually makes the job easier for Ferraro and his assistants because all five are learning at the same pace.
“There has to be a certain cohesiveness and a little secret society among themselves on the line,” Ferraro said. “They need to be able to communicate back and forth. I think we have the right kids in place, so now it’s up to us to develop them.”
The other potential AllState skill position player is senior receiver Aidan Tupper, who developed a superb connection with Gelinas over the last two seasons. Sam Clifford will be asked to play opposite Tupper.
Because of the lack of depth, Ferraro is asking most of his starters to play on both sides of the ball. Tupper returns in the defensive backfield, while Thatcher, a hard-hitting linebacker, is going to be counted on to help out an undersized defensive line in the run game. Driscoll (defensive line) and Clifford (defensive back) are the other two returning starters on defense.
“We’re going to be moving a lot and trying to create confusion along with mismatch issues on the outside,” Ferraro said.
The Broncos haven’t had a losing season since 2013, so Ferraro expects the team’s recent run of success to continue even though the squad is so young. Ferraro indicated the first goal is to keep hold of the Hebert Trophy which goes to the winner of the Thanksgiving Day clash with Division IV foe Ponaganset. After that, the goal is to be playing meaningful football in November.
“100 percent, making the playoffs is our goal,” Ferraro said. “Our first goal is to win on Thanksgiving because of the rivalry and what that means for us, but our main goal is to make the playoffs. Once you do that, let’s roll.
Because Juanita Sanchez/ PCD/Wheeler dropped out of Division II, Burrillville’s side of the division only has seven teams, four of which will make the playoffs. Ferraro believes Middletown is the favorite, but Westerly and Mt. Hope should also be playoff contenders.
The Broncos open the season next Friday against Division I South Kingstown before heading to Bristol to take on the Huskies Friday, Sept. 20 at 6 p.m.
