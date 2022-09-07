HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: With Lincoln, it's all about strength in numbers

LINCOLN – There are pie-in-the-sky numbers, then there’s the honest truth concerning the number of players pledging to be part of this year’s Lincoln High varsity football program.
Head coach Sean Cavanaugh gladly shared that as August gave way to September, the Lions were a roster that was 70-strong. There was cause for optimism back in the spring when players came out in droves for signups, yet you never know the exact level of commitment until the time comes to put on the helmets and shoulder pads.
“It’s fantastic and a good problem to have for sure,” said Cavanaugh, noting the Lions picked up a few volunteer coaches to help organize practices in a fashion where everyone remains fully engaged.
For a program that has fallen on hard times in recent seasons – you have to go back to 2019 to find the last time Lincoln won a league game – the fact that there’s strength in numbers is serving as a major source of pride in the quest to return to respectability. The Lions will compete in Division III-A this season and square off against notables such as defending Division II Super Bowl champion Classical along with local schools Tolman and North Smithfield/Mount St. Charles.
“One of the seniors threw up a sign in the locker room that said, ‘No more excuses.’ I thought that was great and referenced it after a practice. That sums it up,” said Cavanaugh. “It’s time to compete and see what we’ve got, but they’ve been working hard. The effort and the attitude have been great.”
At quarterback, Lincoln will turn to John Nicoll. The sophomore distinguished himself during training camp, yet Cavanaugh wanted to make sure that Nicoll and junior Sean Clifford – also in the QB mix – are on the field simultaneously.
“Sean stepped up for the team and said he would play wherever he’s needed,” said Cavanaugh. “John is very cerebral and loves every aspect of the game.”
A senior, Christian Patrone reprises his role as one of Lincoln’s key performers at running back. Coming off a knee injury, junior Tyler Durang will be in the mix while classmate Ryan Plante could be in store for an increased workload. Once again, the Lions will operate out of the Wing-T formation.
When Nicoll drops back to pass, his initial read figures to be in the direction of junior Joey Conti. Clifford will be mainly operating as Lincoln’s tight end. After that, the Lions have a host of youngsters who right now are trying to leapfrog over one another in the pass-catching department.
The offensive line will be anchored by Kaden Waters (senior center), Ian Lanctot (senior guard), Ravi Kapadia (junior guard), Mitchell Murtha (junior tackle), and Issa Ghazal (junior tackle).
“They’re all back,” said Cavanaugh. “They had a great offseason in the weight room and they led the way.”
The defensive line will be a repeat of the O-line crew. Senior Oliwer Kulpinski will line up at linebacker while classmate Brady Mellon joins the football ranks for the first time. He’ll be part of the linebacking corps along with Durang and Nicoll, who led the Lions in tackles last season. Patrone along with Clifford and Conti will be the mainstays in the secondary.
Conti and Kapadia are in the mix to handle the kicking responsibilities while Patrone will be back deep on kickoffs and punt returns.
2022 LINCOLN SCHEDULE
Sept. 9, vs. Johnston, 6 p.m.
Sept. 16, vs. North Smithfield/MSC, 6 p.m.
Sept. 24, at Classical, Noon
Sept. 30, vs. Tolman, 6 p.m.
Oct. 7, at Coventry, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14, vs. Chariho, 6 p.m.
Oct. 21, at Middletown, 7 p.m.
Oct. 28, at Toll Gate, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 23, vs. Central Falls/BVP, 5:30 p.m.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.