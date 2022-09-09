HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Woonsocket seeking to return to winning ways

WOONSOCKET – In preparation for the new season, the football players who will represent the Woonsocket High program have to be thrilled with the prospect of taking the field with a sense of normalcy.
Life has been anything but normal since the Villa Novans repeated as Division II Super Bowl champs back in 2019. From electing to sit out the “Fall II” season in the spring of 2021, to dealing with issues revolving around COVID-19 and eligibility concerns during the traditional fall 2021 campaign, it’s been a bumpy couple of years.
For those individuals whose grades were up to par, they received a baptism-by-fire that reinforced the importance of the steps that are needed to reach the pinnacle. Woonsocket exited the D-I playoffs after losing to Burrillville (26-0) and was soundly defeated on Thanksgiving by Cumberland (55-0).
“We knew what last season was – a dry run for this year,” said head coach Charlie Bibeault. “If you want to be good, it has to be an everyday type-of-endeavor.”
For someone who embraces the opportunity to build from the ground up, Bibeault looks at welcoming back just about every key contributor from last year’s two-win team as the next step in the evolution of restoring the luster. The result of having a “normal” offseason has yielded dividends on multiple levels. Players are stronger, more competitive, more knowledgeable about the game, and in good standing academics-wise with no one attending summer school.
“I’m about the process,” said Bibeault. “Getting the guys in the weight room on Monday, Wednesday and Friday was important, but so was getting them to study hall on Tuesday and Thursday.
“We’re not as far as we would like to be, but we’re definitely on the right track,” the coach added.
If Woonsocket is going to substantially pivot away from last year’s season of struggles, it’s imperative that junior quarterback Daunte Melton takes a major step forward. If any single player embodied the growing pains of 2021, it was Melton, who always seemed to be on the run and sought to improvise the best way he could.
“Dante is night and day from where he was last year,” said Bibeault.
The Novans have a stable of running backs who offer Bibeault the opportunity to mix things up. There’s not a clear-cut every-down back among the group as everyone is fair game to be used. Junior Jonathan Peguero is in line to start with senior Vicenzo Casieri, sophomore Benjahmin Wilcox, junior Jamaury Barr, and junior Antonio Delgado rounding out the ball-carrying unit.
“Each one has unique talents that we’re trying to maximize when we put them back there,” said Bibeault.
Junior Andre Bell and seniors Jayden Williams and Breillan Roque are three wide receivers to keep an eye on while Barr and Casieri will provide depth.
The makeup of the offensive line reminds Bibeault of the units that were key in winning back-to-back titles. Junior Alex Herrera will be featured at left tackle while junior Trenton Brin lines up at left guard. Herrera stands at 6-foot-5, 275 pounds while Brin started as a ninth grader on the 2019 Super Bowl team.
Senior Jared L’Etoile returns at center with sophomore Dylan Calore at right guard and senior Colin Nickerson – a transfer from Blackstone-Millville – at right tackle.
“We like what we have up front,” said Bibeault.
Xavier Luke is a senior who’ll see time at tight end and defensive end. The other defensive end is junior Alex Bonilla. Between those two is where you’ll find Brin and Herrera. L’Etoile and Nickerson will rotate in at tackle.
The linebacking unit features junior Michael Cinquantini – the de facto leader of the defense – along with Wilcox, Barr, and sophomore Tyris Nealy.
“Michael did amazing things for us last year,” said Bibeault. “We think he’s going to have a huge year.”
Roque will man one of the cornerback spots with Delgado lining up opposite him. Bell will be the primary safety.
A sophomore, Henry Lewis is in line for field-goal duty with senior Daniel Sabourin serving as the long snapper. Wilcox is the punter. Roque will be running back punts with kickoff returns in the hands of Casieri and Delgado.
The Novans were placed in Division II-B and have three straight games at Barry Field to look forward to when the calendar flips to October.
2022 WOONSOCKET SCHEDULE
Sept. 10, at Classical, Noon
Sept. 15, at South Kingstown, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24, vs. Shea, 1 p.m.
Sept. 30, at Central, 6 p.m.
Oct. 8, vs. Cranston East, 1 p.m.
Oct. 15, vs. Portsmouth, 1 p.m.
Oct. 22, vs. Westerly, 1 p.m.
Oct. 28, at Barrington, 6 p.m.
Nov. 24, vs. Cumberland, 10 a.m.
