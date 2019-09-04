WOONSOCKET – No one would have faulted the Woonsocket High School football team if the celebration stemming from last season’s Division II Super Bowl title lingered a little longer into the offseason.
The Tuesday after Thanksgiving – even more specifically, 10 days after capturing the aforementioned championship – the road to a repeat bid was officially launched. The weight room opened and in came players of all shapes and ability, though armed with the common goal of keeping the winning culture firmly intact.
As he stands on the precipice of the 2019 campaign, coach Charlie Bibeault can take solace in one definite variable amidst an ever-changing sea of challenges that crop up along the way – the can-do spirit is definitely in place.
“We want to defend it,” said Bibeault, a WHS alum now entering his third season at the helm. “Knowing the quality of players we were losing [due to graduation], we knew we had to get right back to work.”
In order to build off the program’s first championship since winning back-to-back bowls in 2009-10, the Villa Novans will require a strong season from junior Logan Coles.
A starter since the first day of his freshman year, Coles slides in as the primary running back, a role previously held by 2018 workhorse Emmanuel Gomes.
“As far as offensively, Logan is our most experienced player,” said Bibeault. “It’s nice to have someone in the huddle who knows the offense very well. He can make that correction whether it’s helping guys with their routes or calling out a blitzing scheme that he sees.”
Joining Coles in the backfield will be senior Corey Brown, who will serve as his teammate’s lead blocker in an effort to spring Coles free. Brown is also expected to see time at tight end. Also in line to receive carries is senior Jaylen Lopez, a transfer from Texas who moved there from Woonsocket before returning home.
The quarterback spot will be manned by someone who’s entering his first season under center. Last year, the Novans brought up Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan upon the conclusion of the freshman football season and lined him up at defensive tackle on a few occasions during the playoffs. Now, Robinson-O’Hagan is taking over the most scrutinized and watched position on the field.
“He keeps on getting better and better,” said Bibeault, noting that Robinson-O’Hagan was sharp in a recent preseason scrimmage against Division I member Cranston West after guiding the Novans to this summer’s 7-on-7 passing league title.
When Robinson-O’Hagan drops back to pass, the group of wideouts he’ll be looking to connect with will consist of senior Isaiah Holt, juniors Xavier Alvarez and Eric Agyemang, and sophomore Davonte Wilkerson. Alvarez and Wilkerson will be based in the slot while Holt and Agyemang are seen as quality possession receivers.
“They all complement each other very nicely,” said Bibeault.
The preseason hasn’t been kind to Woonsocket’s offensive line, as injuries have forced Bibeault to dig deep into the reserve pile. Right now, the starting center is sophomore Anfernee Abney. The guard spots will be manned by seniors Hayden DePault and Angel Benzant, while the two starting tackles are senior Jesse Houle and junior Terrell Durdan.
Flipping to the defensive side of the ball, having the 6-foot-4 Agyemang at one of the safety spots is a coach’s dream come true.
“His range is incredible,” lauded Bibeault. “During the passing league, the amount of ground he covered was unreal. Plus he’s a great communicator.”
Wilkerson and Holt – a three-year starter for Woonsocket – are the cornerbacks. The outside linebackers are Alvarez and Lopez, with DePault holding down the fort at middle linebacker. Junior Nicholas Munger and sophomore Jaiden Milatmouk are also part of the linebacking unit.
At defensive end, you have Robinson-O’Hagan and Brown. At defensive tackle, the onus will fall on Coles and Durdan.
Lopez will be back there to return punts and kickoffs with Robinson-O’Hagan set to handle all the kicking duties – kickoffs, punts, and point-after tries.
“He’s going to do everything for me,” said Bibeault about Robinson-O’Hagan.
Two of the Novans’ biggest tests in Division II-A will come in back-to-back weeks: a home game against Westerly on Sept. 28 and a road date against East Greenwich on Oct. 4. Woonsocket lost at Westerly last season and defeated East Greenwich en route to capturing the Super Bowl.
After Friday’s Injury Fund contest against Shea at Max Read Field, the Novans will host St. Raphael in a non-leaguer on Sept. 14 before ringing in league play with a road contest against Lincoln on Sept. 20.
“These guys are ready to go and know that it’s not going to be easy. We’ve had that talk plenty of times,” said Bibeault, “but I like where we’re at.”
