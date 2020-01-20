FOXBORO — The journey to a Division I hockey scholarship can be long and daunting, but Burrillville defenseman Bradey Farrell has always been up for a challenge.
The 6-foot 3-inch left defenseman, who played one year of R.I. Interscholastic League hockey for Mount St. Charles, is in his second season playing for the Jr. Bruins in the National Collegiate Development Conference. In between taking classes at CCRI, Farrell makes the 45-minute trip from his family home in Burrillville to Marlboro, Mass. every weekday to train with the team and catch the eye of Division I coaches.
“The difference between [NCDC and midget] is everyone can skate, everyone competes and there just isn’t a night off,” Farrell said after the second-place Jr. Bruins dropped a 5-4 decision to the South Shore Kings last week at Foxboro Sports Center. “All the teams we play here know that if they can’t beat you with skill, they’re just going to play hard and try to work harder than you.
“For me, I feel like I’m good at thinking the game, being in the right spots and try to make plays. I just need to keep working on moving my feet and being physical.”
After helping Mount St. Charles reach the state final as a freshman in 2016 – the Mounties haven’t been back since – Farrell began his midget hockey journey with the Jr. Bruins on the U16 team where he played 55 regular-season USPHL games over two seasons and picked up four goals and 20 assists. Last season, Farrell was off to a strong start with the U18 team (four points in 17 games) when the championship-chasing NCDC team was in need of a strong presence on the blue line.
Coach Mike Anderson lost captain Cam Boudreau to Quinnipiac University for the second semester of the NCAA season, which opened up a spot for Farrell. Even though he was one of the youngest players on a veteran team, Farrell jumped in and skated regular shifts for the final 16 regular season games. He added a pair of points in eight playoff games, as the Jr. Bruins beat the Connecticut Jr. Rangers in three games to win the Dineen Cup.
“Bradey came up and we thought he would be good in time, but he was significantly impactful right away and a big reason we won a championship,” Anderson said. “He was great and now he’s back for his first full year. I think he’s a very intelligent player who uses his size very well and has good stick skills. He’s a good defensive defenseman who’s positionally sound.”
Farrell said he had some communication with a couple of northeast Division I schools after winning the NCDC title in April, but the feedback was they liked what he did in his own zone, but they wanted to see more from him with the puck in the neutral and offensive zones.
Farrell, who will turn 19 on April 5, has four assists in 36 games for a team that currently sits in second place, five points behind the Jersey Hitmen, in the 13-team league. The 2019 Burrillville High grad skates on the second defensive pairing and is a big part of the penalty-kill unit that is seventh in the league, killing of 84.7 percent of penalties.
There are certainly plenty of college coaches making trips to New England Sports Center to watch the Jr. Bruins because the squad is loaded with Division I commits. Centerman Johnny Mulera is committed to UConn and Nik Allain is bound for Yale at some point. Anderson believes Farrell will join that list, but the coach is preaching patience.
“He’s going to have to continue to work on his footwork and he’s going to have to provide a little bit more high-end playmaking ability with the puck – the higher end Division I stuff,” Anderson said. “He still has a lot of growth to go. With big, strong, lanky defensemen, sometimes that part of the game takes a little longer to come than others. He’s on the great track.
“I 100 percent believe he’s a Division I player. You can say this about a lot of bubble kids playing junior hockey who are trying to find their way, he just has to stick to the process and be patient. His tools and his fundamentals are there. The other parts just have to come along and that just takes time.”
Even though many of his friends from Burrillville and Mount are already freshmen in college, Farrell understands the world of college hockey. Many players don’t begin matriculating until they’re old enough to buy alcohol, so Farrell is patient and believes he’ll be playing in Hockey East, the ECAC or the Atlantic Hockey League soon enough.
“I got looks last year and I had a couple of calls last summer, so I just have to stay with it,” Farrell said. “I know it’s going to come as long as I keep working hard. I’m not sure what the next step is or where I’ll be playing next year, that’s really up to the colleges. All I can do is work hard because it’s out of my hands. I love being here with all of the guys and all of the coaches.”
