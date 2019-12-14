BURRILLVILLE — A big reason the Burrillville/Ponaganset/Bay View co-op girls hockey team hasn’t returned to the state final after making an appearance in 2017 is depth. Sure, the Broncos have had the top-end talent to compete with La Salle and East Bay, but when you can only skate two lines and three defensemen, it’s tough to compete.
That won’t be a problem this season for the Broncos because an influx of talented freshmen means veteran coach Cortney Lacey is comfortable with rolling three forward lines and as many as five defensemen.
“All of the freshmen who have come in have played hockey their whole life, so it helps that they understand the game,” Lacey said Saturday night at Levy Rink. “We’re doing a little bit of a different system, but they’re already picking it up. When we’re fully healthy, I think we will be able to play with anybody.
“I’m not worried, it’s just that we have to get [goalie Ali Stockwell] to play with confidence.”
Stockwell is moving from forward to goalie to help fill a position of need for the Broncos. The Burrillville sophomore is use to playing in goal because that’s her position in field hockey and lacrosse.
Saturday, in BPBV’s season opener against rebuilding Warwick co-op, Stockwell only faced seven shots, but she had no trouble posting a shutout. On the other end of the ice, Warwick goalie Mary Centracchio faced 62 shots.
The Titan junior didn’t allow a goal on 20 shots in the opening period, but the Broncos finally broke the deadlock in the second period. Burrillville freshman Ali Trimble produced three assists, while Ponaganset sophomore Isabella Besser added a pair of goals in the Broncos’ 5-0 victory.
“The kids weren’t getting frustrated at all in the first period because they knew that kid is a good goalie,” Lacey said. “They just kept plugging away, no frustration whatsoever. The kids didn’t make any mental mistakes because games like this are tough to stay in mentally, but they didn’t do that. They played well defensively and everyone played well.”
Burrillville (1-0) will face a much tougher test Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. when undefeated Mount St. Charles, which is coming off a 3-0 win over Warwick Friday night, comes to Levy Rink for a Valley showdown. The likes of Leah Laquerre and Macee Salley will test a Bronco defense and Stockwell that wasn’t tested Saturday.
Lacey believes Stockwell can be a big reason for the team’s success because she works hard and is coachable as she adapts to a new position.
“She’s a great kid who gives everything she has in practice and after practice,” Lacey said. “She comes from a good family and she’ll do everything that we ask her to do and more. The fact that she is a goalie in other sports helps because she understands angles because I asked her about that. She just has to get confidence back there. It doesn’t matter how we start the season and it matters how we finish.”
Stockwell will be well protected by a number of talented defensemen starting with Bay View senior Lizzie Ng, who is one of four returning players who saw ice time in the state final three years ago against South County. Burrillville senior Cora Gaucher, who also played in that three-game series, and freshman Katie Potter are also going to log big minutes on the blue line.
Bay View freshman Kayley Thiobdeau is currently playing defense, but she will be moved back to forward when Burrillville freshman Ashley Mandeville returns from a torn ACL. Lacey doesn’t want to put too much pressure on Mandeville, but she said the Bronco will transform the team when she returns. The lefthanded player is one of the top skaters for the Providence Jr. Friars.
“We’re hoping to have her back in mid-January,” Lacey said. “She’s been practicing with us and she’s good. When she comes on the ice, she’ll elevate the whole team. She will be in full control and command the game.”
On the top line, Burrillville’s Madison McCutcheon, Besser and Trimble combined for eight points and scored four of the five goals. McCutcheon is a four-year starter who scored once at the end of the second period and then added another goal in the third period.
Lacey’s second line features Ponaganset sophomore Kristen Briggs, Burrillville sophomore Avery Moriarty and Burrillville freshman Emily Allard. Allard found Moriarty for the game’s final goal at 10:32 of the final period. The third line is Ponaganset freshmen Erin Gingell and Kelsey Wilson, and Bay View senior Emma Simas.
“We’re fast, we’re going to be fast up front, and that’s how we’re going to beat teams,” Lacey said. “When they touch the puck, we have to be all over them.”
