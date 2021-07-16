LINCOLN – You won’t find a banner that reads “Elite Eight” and pays homage to golfers who advance that deep in the Rhode Island Amateur Golf Championship.
At Kirkbrae Country Club, it might not be a bad idea to look into a keepsake that denotes said achievement. This year’s Amateur quarterfinals features three members from the Old River Road locale. It’s a group that’s given new meaning to the phrase “home cooking” since Kirkbrae is the host course for this week’s six-day bonanza.
To think, Kirkbrae was one putt away on hole 18 from placing four players from the same course into Saturday’s busy day of activity where two matches are on the docket. Still, it stands to reason days like Friday don’t come around too often.
Victories by Tom McCormick, Michael Hamilton, and Brad Valois are helping to keep the dream alive of this year’s Amateur champ coming from the Kirkbrae delegation. That’s three-eighths of the remaining contestants who just so happen to hail from the same club.
“It’s a great thing for the club,” said Valois after walking off 18 with a 2-up decision over Wannamoisett’s Tyler Cooke – a 5 vs. 12 seed matchup with Valois pulling off the upset.
Awaiting Valois is a Saturday morning matchup against Bobby Leopold, the Wannamoisett member who sailed to a 5-and-4 win on Friday.
Hamilton had an easier than expected time with Austin Cilley, the former Westerly High basketball standout who plays out of Button Hole. Hamilton was up five holes heading into the back nine before winning 6-and-5.
“Right now, the course is playing like we’re used to seeing it since we haven’t gotten any rain,” said Hamilton. “Looking at the Sweet 16, I think 12 guys finished below par. You’re not going to get someone who’s not a player at this point.
“Playing at your home course definitely helps, but there’s also an added layer of pressure to perform because you feel like you should,” Hamilton added.
Hamilton’s reward for advancing is a rematch against Pawtucket Country Club’s Andrew O’Leary. The same two golfers squared off in the quarters last year with O’Leary prevailing in 20 holes.
“The home-course advantage isn’t going to matter as much,” said Hamilton when asked about O’Leary, who cruised to a 7-and-5 win Friday. “It’s great to get the rematch, but he’s an incredible player.”
The quest to put multiple Kirkbrae golfers into the Elite Eight began with McCormick’s 2-and-1 win over Button Hole’s Lance Gillett. The match was all square through 12 holes before McCormick came up with birdies on holes 13 and 15. The two-hole advantage loomed even larger after McCormick halved 16 and 17 to end the match.
“Personally, this place has done so much for me. They gave me an honorary membership after I won [the Amateur] in 2005. Basically, I was a kid who had nothing and they extended a lot of generosity. I just can’t thank them enough,” said McCormick. “To represent this club with honor, respect, and dignity means the world to me. This is the only way I can repay them for everything they’ve done for me.”
McCormick will face Point Judith’s McKinley Slade, who pulled off Friday’s biggest upset with a 2-and-1 win over top seed Kevin Silva of Montaup Country Club. Pat Healey came close to making it a 4-for-4 day for the Kirkbrae membership when he battled back from two down with three holes to play to even his match heading into No. 18 against defending Amateur champ Jamie Lukowicz. With the potential of playoff holes in the air, Lukowicz prevailed after Healey three-putted.
Lukowicz’s bid to repeat features a Saturday matchup against Henry Dessel of Rhode Island Country Club. Dessel won 3-and-2 Friday.
All four of Saturday morning’s matches include at least one former Amateur champ. The semifinals will also take place Saturday. The fina – a 36-hole grinder – is set for Sunday.
