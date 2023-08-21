Hopkins, Oduro lead Friars to latest win on overseas trip

In drawing conclusions regarding the caliber of opponent the Providence Friars are facing on their foreign tour, it’s worth noting the age difference.
“They were an older, very competitive team,” noted star Bryce Hopkins after PC solidified its second straight win against Spanish-based competition, an 87-66 triumph over the Valencia All-Stars on Monday.
There were a few members on the Valencia squad that came over from the Madrid team that PC squared off against during last Friday’s trip opener and cruised to a 33-point win.
“They knew what we were capable of doing,” added Hopkins, who finished with a Friar-best 18 points (on 6-of-15 from the field) in 21 minutes.
What went into the books as a 21-point margin of victory did feature several instances when Valencia challenged the Friars. After falling in a 6-zip hole to start the contest, PC rebounded to go up by seven after one quarter (23-16) and extended it to a dozen in the second quarter before Valencia made it a one-possession game at the break (37-34).
Providence did regain its form, jumping out to a 13-point advantage in the third quarter (55-42). The biggest lead was 26 points (82-56) with PC enjoying the upper hand in 36 of the 40 minutes.
“There’s pride involved anytime you play somebody and that’s going to be the case throughout the season. We’re going to get everyone’s best shot,” said PC head coach Kim English. “We’re never the hunted. We’re always the hunter because it’s about our standard and our principles.”
Josh Oduro was a model of efficiency (6-of-10 for 13 points, 10 rebounds) while fellow George Mason transfer Ticket Gaines added 17 points. Corey Floyd Jr. cooled off a bit from his strong performance against Madrid to finish with seven points, while Rafael Castro provided a lift off the bench for the second straight game (eight points on 4-of-5 shooting, five rebounds).
The Friars did make one change in the starting five with incoming freshman Garwey Dual replacing rising sophomore Jayden Pierre. Dual played 25 minutes and had five fouls, yet he was plus-23 after collecting six points, five assists and four rebounds. Pierre had 11 points and six assists as Providence won the rebounding battle (47-39) and overcame some tough shooting from beyond the arc (7-of-34).
The final game as part of the 10-game Spanish sojourn is on tap for Wednesday against the Cataluna All-Stars.
“Knowing that we have one day in between games, it’s like practice for a NCAA Tournament game,” said English. “We’re going in blind into another game, but it’s an opportunity to get better.”
