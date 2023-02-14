Hopkins proving to be Iron Man for Friars

PROVIDENCE – When reflecting on the statistical achievements at Providence College in the Ed Cooley era, the 39.9 minutes per game averaged by Bryce Cotton during the 2013-14 season might just be the most impressive. That workload grew to 41.9 minutes during Big East play thanks to a pair of double-overtime games that saw Cotton go the distance each time.
For all the heavy lifting that Cotton did for that particular year’s Friar squad – one that cut down the nets at Madison Square Garden as Big East Tournament champs – the fact that he was remarkably durable and able to stave off exhaustion helped make him the posterchild for college basketball’s answer to the Iron Man. His importance to the cause was so vital that Cooley purposely structured non-media timeouts to afford his star guard a chance at a breather.
Bryce Hopkins won’t match the minutes-logged output that made Cotton a rare breed. As this current season has progressed for the Friars, however, it’s clear that they can ill afford to have the player in the No. 23 jersey catch his breath on the bench while the action continues.
The difference between Hopkins and his current workload and the one that helped Cotton earn a special place in Friar basketball lore is that Cotton had some training in never coming off the court prior to nearly averaging 40 minutes for an entire season. As a sophomore in 2011-12, Cotton averaged 38.6 minutes. A year later as a junior, Cotton was out there for 37.8 minutes.
Switching to Hopkins, he joined the Friars last spring after logging 184 total minutes over 28 games during the 2021-22 season, his lone one at Kentucky. The season before that, Hopkins was a high school senior that due to pandemic-related reasons was limited to 18 games.
Saturday’s loss at St. John’s marked the 10th Big East game that Hopkins logged 35-plus minutes. He rebounded from a tough start (1-of-8 from the field) to tie his career-high with 29 points in 37 minutes of action.
While Saturday was a good sign regarding Hopkins and his ability to eventually get on track to the point where he became a scoring machine, the larger point to consider is his workload that in some respects represents unchartered territory for him.
Tuesday night represents Game No. 26 of the season for the Friars, who host Creighton in a 7 p.m. game at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. For Hopkins, he’s averaging 36.9 minutes in Big East games and 34.9 minutes on the season. Both numbers represent a substantial leap from what he’s been accustomed to in recent seasons, hence why the sophomore forward has made it a priority to monitor every move he makes between games.
“I’ve been watching my diet, trying to put the right stuff in my body. On top of that, I’m making sure I get treatment every day on my ankles and legs … making sure I’m in the best shape to play those minutes,” said Hopkins while standing outside the PC locker room inside Madison Square Garden last Saturday.
If there’s one plus for Hopkins when centering on his heavy workload, it’s that he has the innovation lab inside the Ruane Friar Development Center at his disposal – a luxury that Cotton didn’t have. Even in the face of recovery-related amenities, the usage to date concerning Hopkins is something to keep an eye on as the home stretch of the regular season beckons.
“I think we’ve always done a good job preserving our bodies. That’s something we take pride in,” said Cooley during a Jan. 11 media availability session. “You have to make sure you have a good process and hopefully stay injury-free.”
