How an intentional walk provided a spark that enabled Burrillville/North Smithfield to capture the Division III softball title

PROVIDENCE – The powerful bat wielded by Sam Ledger resulted in a decision that helped change the narrative of Thursday night’s Division III softball final.
A towering presence, Ledger had already burned Mount Hope with a first-inning double that came on 2-2 pitch and got Burrillville/North Smithfield on the scoreboard after the Huskies jumped out to a 2-0 lead. Fast forward to the third inning, first base was occupied when Ledger strolled to the plate with one down and the local co-op squad still down a run.
No way was Ledger – a sophomore from North Smithfield – going to burn Mount Hope again. The order came to issue an intentional walk. Mount Hope was willing to trade a possible blast from Ledger in favor of letting the potential game-tying run advance into scoring position.
Clearly, Ledger had the respect of Mount Hope. The onus now fell onto those who followed her in the lineup to see if they could make the Huskies pay.
The challenge was accepted.
Now with two outs in the third inning and runners stationed at first and third, Kaitlyn Gould made enough contact on a 2-2 pitch to put pressure on the Mount Hope defense. A shallow fly ball to right field found some blades of grass and resulted in an RBI single by the 2021 Burrillville graduate.
Next up to bat was Julianna Colbert, the starting pitcher for B/NS. She turned on a 1-1 offering and sent it to deep center field for a two-run double that provided the Broncos/Northmen with a 4-2 lead.
The four-run uprising – all coming after the intentional walk to Ledger – was capped off when Burrillville junior Kaitlynn McPherson jumped on the first pitch of her at-bat for an RBI single. It was the third run-producing hit in a frame where Mount Hope’s gamble allowed for those not named Sam Ledger to see if they could deliver
“One through nine, we’ve hit well all season. We’ve received home runs from our No. 2 hitter, our No. 7 hitter, and No. 8 hitter,” said Burrillville/North Smithfield head coach Bill Lacey.
The responses provided by Gould (Thursday’s No. 5 hitter), Colbert (No. 6 hitter) and McPherson (No. 7 hitter) went a long way in staking Burrillville/North Smithfield to a three-run lead that ended up being the final margin of victory. The 6-3 triumph over the Huskies capped off a perfect season against D-III opponents (14-0) and provided two neighboring towns with the opportunity to celebrate a championship.
Clearly, a match was lit in the Burrillville/North Smithfield dugout after Ledger was intentionally walked.
“You’ve just got to pick it up and make them regret walking her,” said Colbert.
Jade Guertin didn’t match her teammates in terms of sheer production during a third inning where the momentum changed hands for good, yet that doesn’t mean that the recent Burrillville grad didn’t leave an important mark. The cleanup hitter who follows Ledger in the lineup lifted a fly ball that was deep enough for North Smithfield junior Abby Fortin to tag up from second to third. Fortin scored the tying run on Gould’s bloop single.
“When I got walked, I thought that would spark us,” said Ledger. “We came alive that inning. I felt that was the inning that helped win us the game.”
Pitching-wise, Colbert appeared to be in a good spot prior to her team’s dramatic rise in offensive production. She ended the second inning by stranding a Mount Hope runner at third base and induced a double-play ball that concluded the third inning. The Huskies touched Colbert for one run over the final six innings after she allowed a pair of runs that came with two down in the first.
Colbert’s eighth strikeout served as the game’s final out. It came not a moment too soon as a drizzling rain started to pick up in intensity at Rhode Island College.
“You know you have a good team behind you. They’re always ready to pick you up,” said Colbert.
Lacey and Ledger agreed when asked about Colbert settling in after a shaky start.
“That [third inning] helped to calm everyone down, especially Julianna,” said Ledger, who tripled in the fifth and scored her team’s sixth run when Mount Hope committed a throwing error. “She had a lot on her shoulders. You could tell that her confidence was boosted.”
“She’s only a sophomore. You can tell she was nervous at the start of the game. It was a big spot. She had never pitched in a big game like this,” said Lacey. “We called a lot of fastballs early in the game, but that four-run inning took a lot of pressure off her. Now she could pitch.”
Officially, it goes into the books as a softball co-op arrangement that proved to be a match made in championship heaven.
“[Burrillville] didn’t have enough girls to play and neither did North Smithfield. Thankfully, the Interscholastic League allowed us to co-op,” said Lacey. “You’re talking about two rival schools. How are they going to mesh? The ultimate goal of being able to play softball took over.”
With graduation removing five players from this year’s 17-player roster, an encore between Burrillville and North Smithfield is possible when looking ahead to 2022.
“I know the numbers are low in both schools. We’ll re-evaluate over the summer and see what we’ve got,” said Lacey.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.