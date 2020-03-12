With no fan access permitted at the high school sites that will be hosting Sweet 16 contests as part of the R.I. Open State Tournament in boys and girls basketball, the ability to stream games has taken on greater significance.

With that in mind, below you’ll find a handy checklist of streaming services for games that are on tap for Thursday night:

Cumberland at North Kingstown girls basketball (5:30 p.m.): https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/ (Subscription needed)

Lincoln at East Providence boys basketball (6:30 p.m.): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=38Mkv7p52_8&feature=youtu.be&app=desktop

Tolman at Bishop Hendricken boys basketball (6:30 p.m.): https://www.youtube.com/c/BishopHendrickenHighSchoolHawks/live

Blackstone Valley Prep at North Kingstown boys basketball (7:15 p.m.): https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/ (Subscription needed)

