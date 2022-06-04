PROVIDENCE – The practice plan was drawn up to enable North Smithfield senior Matthew Stamatelatos to devote equal time to both hurdle events.
“It was about managing the workload so I could compete in the double,” said Stamatelatos.
Striking that fine balance paid off in a major way Saturday at Brown Stadium as Stamatelatos copped gold medal honors in the 110- and 300-hurdles at the RIIL State Outdoor Track & Field Meet. Additionally, he set personal records in both events as the Northmen continue to corner the market when it comes to the hurdles.
His time in the 110 hurdles was 14.98 seconds and 39.34 seconds in the 300 hurdles.
“It means a lot to be a double champ. It’s been a goal of mine since my freshman year,” said Stamatelatos.
The victory in the 110 hurdles featured a neck-and-neck showdown against fellow North Smithfield senior Ray Marsella, who placed second with a personal-best time of 15.09 seconds. Stamatelatos immediately sought out his teammate after crossing the finish line as the two enjoyed a nice embrace.
“For Ray to be pushing me all the way to the finish line and we’re able to become 1-2
in the state, it means something special,” said Stamatelatos, who would have posted a sub-39 second time had he not hit the last hurdle.
“I was tired and couldn’t quite reach my leg over that hurdle,” said Stamatelatos. “I just knocked it over and continued. Luckily, I came away with a PR [in six-tenths of a second].”
Sizing up the quality of hurdlers from the same program, Stamatelatos and Marsella took the baton from 2021 North Smithfield graduate Aidan Beauchemin and will now hand it off to sophomore Aidan Bienvenue, who placed eighth in the 300 hurdles at Saturday’s state meet.
“I’m looking forward to seeing what Aidan can do. Hopefully, he can follow in our footsteps and someday become a state champion,” said Stamatelatos, who placed ninth in the 200-meter dash (22.78 seconds).
Looking ahead, Stamatelatos is heading to URI and hopes to walk on the Rams’ track program.
“They seem pretty interested in me,” said Stamatelatos. “If all goes well, hopefully I’ll be competing at the next level.”
