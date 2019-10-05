WOONSOCKET — Playing on the same line as two Division I college commits would seem like an enviable position to be in. For Long Island native Robert Hyde, the adjustment from being the centerman on a line built around him to moving to the wing hasn’t always been easy.
The Mount St. Charles Hockey Academy U18 winger has shown glimpses of his potential in the first month of the season while adjusting to life next to Quinnipiac-bound center Victor Czerneckianair and PC-bound winger Michael Citara.
“I’ve never played with players like them, so this has been a big adjustment for me,” Hyde said after producing a goal and two assists in Saturday afternoon’s 8-4 victory at Adelard Arena over the Skipjacks out of York, Penn. “I was usually the center last year, so I was used to flying the zone and getting my momentum going up.
“Now, on the wing I’m going across the ice rather than down the middle. Also, playing with them my stick always has to be down because you never know when the puck is coming.”
Prior to Saturday’s game, coach Matt Plante showed Hyde a few video clips of the goals he scored early in September. The point Plante was trying to make was Hyde has a heavy, quick shot and he needs to use it more often rather than play with the puck in the offensive zone.
Hyde, who scored 43 goals in his junior season at West Islip High School, took the coaching to heart because his shooting helped the Mounties open up a three-goal advantage just 6:19 in the opening period.
“He just needs to make a couple of tweaks to his game,” Plante said. “He can rip the puck and he probably has one of the best shots on our team and one of the best releases. He just needs to simplify a little bit and embrace more of the power game rather than be the toe-drag guy in the middle of the ice. We want to see him shoot the puck more often.”
The Mounties, who were ranked eighth in the country headed into the weekend, finished up a series sweep of the Skipjacks, who entered the weekend ranked 20th by MYHockeyrankings.com. The Mounties, behind superb play from goalie Ethan Pearson, claimed the first game Friday night 3-1. The sweep extends Mount’s winning streak to seven games and they’re now 13-4-2 headed into Sunday’s trip to Haverhill, Mass.
“We’re still just scratching the surface with this group,” Plante said. “Obviously the results are good, but we’re not even close to where we’ll hopefully be come January and February. I think we’re taking steps. We were really good last week against Yale, the number four team in the country. Our structure and our details in the second half of the game were really good. We haven’t really had many games where we were crisp from beginning to end.”
The Mounties were certainly crisp in the opening seven minutes of Saturday’s penalty-filled contest. It took Citara just 2:08 to open the scoring when he ripped a shot from the right circle into the roof of the net for a power-play goal. Hyde followed up a Jackson McCarthy shot to double the lead at 3:58, before James Barbour made it 3-0 at 6:19.
Just when it seemed the hosts would run away with a comfortable victory, they started committing needless penalties. The Skipjacks scored a power-play goal thanks to Clark Bolin to make it 3-1 after the first period.
Czerneckianair jumped out of the penalty box and restored the three-goal lead early in the second, and Mount scored two power-play goals to finish the period to build a 6-2 lead. Nate Benoit, who scored twice and had an assist, and Josh Rule delivered the goals. Hyde earned the primary assist on Benoit’s goal.
Just like every player who made the jump to Mount’s Hockey Academy, Hyde’s goals are to play in the United States Hockey League and eventually earn a Division I scholarship.
“I want to hopefully get a college scholarship and be in the USHL next year,” Hyde said. “I’m going to play a couple of USHL games this year. I think I’m going to have to make some minor adjustments to my game, but I feel I can fit it at that level.”
Each team had a player ejected for fighting at the end of the second period and the parade to the penalty box continued into the third. The teams combined for 25 penalties. Benoit scored a power-play goal to start the period and Citara produced a power-play goal to finish the scoring.
“The penalties were disruptive to our flow and I thought in the third period we gave up a soft goal where our defenseman should’ve won the race to the puck, but he didn’t,” Plante said. “We just need to be more consistent.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
